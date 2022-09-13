N.H. patents through 11 September

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 11.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic System Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Detecting Uncooled Thermal Systems

BAE Systems Information and Electronic System Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,438,529, initially filed Aug. 7, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “detector, imaging system and method for detecting uncooled thermal systems.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey L. Jew, Brookline, New Hampshire, Michael A. Costolo, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Adam O. Powers, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,38,529.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,38,529&RS=PN/1,14,38,529

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Threat Context-aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,438,351, initially filed April 5, 2022) developed by four co-inventors for an “efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,38,351.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,38,351&RS=PN/1,14,38,351

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Full-duplex Mesh Networks

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,438,130, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for full-duplex mesh networks. The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,38,130.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,38,130&RS=PN/1,14,38,130

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Digital Array Signal Processing Method for Array Receiver

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,437,719, initially filed Nov. 27, 2019) developed by Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, for a “digital array signal processing method for an array receiver.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,37,719.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,37,719&RS=PN/1,14,37,719

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multiport Matched RF Power Splitter

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,437,699, initially filed July 22, 2020) developed by David A. Lang, San Diego, California, for a multiport matched RF power splitter. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,37,699.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,37,699&RS=PN/1,14,37,699

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for System of Object Tracking Using Weight Confirmation

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,436,553, initially filed Sept. 8, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method of object tracking using weight confirmation.” The co-inventors are Shahzad Farooq Kirmani, Scarborough, Maine, and Alex Seiger, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,36,553.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,36,553&RS=PN/1,14,36,553

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Personalization of User Interface Using Machine Learning

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,436,501, initially filed Aug. 9, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “personalization of a user interface using machine learning.” The co-inventors are Norman DeLuca, Boston, Massachusetts, Brian McLaughlin, Hampton, New Hampshire, Fred Ramberg, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and David Sander, Newmarket, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,36,501.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,36,501&RS=PN/1,14,36,501

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Homomorphic Encryption of Secure Data

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,436,351, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a homomorphic encryption of secure data. The co-inventors are Jibu Abraham, San Diego, California, Kevan O. Vanhoff, Portland, Oregon, and Benjamin Kapp, San Diego, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,36,351.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,36,351&RS=PN/1,14,36,351

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Utilizing Multipath to Determine Down and Reduce Dispersion in Projectiles

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,435,430, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “utilizing multipath to determine down and reduce dispersion in projectiles.” The co-inventors are Peter Dusaitis, Manchester, New Hampshire, Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts, Brian J. Smith, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,35,430.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,35,430&RS=PN/1,14,35,430

***

Pitco Frialator Assigned Patent for Capacitive Sensor Device

Pitco Frialator, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,435,218, initially filed April 5, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a capacitive sensor device. The co-inventors are Michael T. Fecteau, Derry, New Hampshire, Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,35,218.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,35,218&RS=PN/1,14,35,218

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Phase Compensation for Inductive Position Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,435,206, initially filed Oct. 28, 2020) developed by Mathew Drouin, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for a “phase compensation for an inductive position sensor.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,35,206.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,35,206&RS=PN/1,14,35,206

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Narrow Band Antenna Harmonics

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,435,165, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “narrow band antenna harmonics for guidance in multiple frequency bands.” The co-inventors are Brian J. Smith, Nashua, New Hampshire, Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts, Peter Dusaitis, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,35,165.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,35,165&RS=PN/1,14,35,165

***

GTAT Assigned Patent for Method for Producing Bulk Silicon Carbide

GTAT, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,434,582, initially filed Feb. 27, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “method for producing bulk silicon carbide by sublimation of a silicon carbide precursor prepared from silicon and carbon particles or particulate silicon carbide.” The co-inventors are Roman V. Drachev, Bedford, New Hampshire, Santhanaraghavan Parthasarathy, Nashua, New Hampshire, Andriy M. Andrukhiv, Hollis, New Hampshire, and David S. Lyttle, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,34,582.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,34,582&RS=PN/1,14,34,582

***

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Fire Sprinkler Assembly Including Adjustable Drop

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,433,265, initially filed Dec. 27, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “fire sprinkler assembly including adjustable drop.” The co-inventors are Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, North Attleboro, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,33,265.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,33,265&RS=PN/1,14,33,265

***

**

Altria Client Services Assigned Patent for E-vaping Device Cartridge with Internal Conductive Element

Altria Client Services, Richmond, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,425,937, initially filed April 2, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “E-vaping device cartridge with internal conductive element.” The co-inventors are Barry S. Smith, Hopewell, Virginia, Ed Cadieux, Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Patrick J. Cobler, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,25,937.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,25,937&RS=PN/1,14,25,937

***

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Delivery Devices, Methods

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,433,223, initially filed Sept. 4, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for “delivery devices and methods.” The co-inventors are Laura Christakis, Framingham, Massachusetts, Ashleigh Peterson, St. Albans, Vermont, Jeffrey Bean, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Claude Clerc, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Andrew Pic, Wilmington, Delaware, Gerald Fredrickson, Westford, Massachusetts, Stan Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Amanda Smith, Brookline, Massachusetts, and Jose Vega, Minneapolis, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,33,223.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,33,223&RS=PN/1,14,33,223

***

EMC Assigned Patent for Increasing Edge Data Confidence via Trusted Ethical Hacking

EMC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,438,359, initially filed Oct. 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “increasing edge data confidence via trusted ethical hacking.” The co-inventors are Stephen James Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire, and Jason A. Shepherd, Austin, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,38,359.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,38,359&RS=PN/1,14,38,359

***

TeraDiode Assigned Patent for Polarization-adjusted Beam Operation for Materials Processing

TeraDiode, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,433,479, initially filed Oct. 21, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “polarization-adjusted beam operation for materials processing.” The co-inventors are Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts, Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts, Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Robin Huang, North Billerica, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,33,479.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,33,479&RS=PN/1,14,33,479

***

ZOLL Medical Assigned Patent for Flow Sensor for Ventilation

ZOLL Medical, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,433,211, initially filed March 17, 2017) developed by eight co-inventors for a “flow sensor for ventilation.” The co-inventors are Lisa Campana, Waltham, Massachusetts, Paolo Giacometti, Nashua, New Hampshire, Gideon Butler, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Frederick J. Geheb, Danvers, Massachusetts, Annemarie Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts, Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, Frederick Faller, Burlington, Massachusetts, and Michael Riley, Groveland, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,33,211.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,33,211&RS=PN/1,14,33,211

***

Shoobx Assigned Patent for Computer-Guided Corporate Governance With Document Generation, Execution

Shoobx, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,436,613, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “computer-guided corporate governance with document generation and execution.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Jason M. Furtado, Boston, Massachusetts, Stephan Richter, Maynard, Massachusetts, and Jordan Vance, Watertown, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,36,613.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,36,613&RS=PN/1,14,36,613

***

FMR Assigned Patent for Social Data Tracking Datastructures, Apparatuses, Methods, Systems

FMR, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,436,598, initially filed Dec. 15, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for “social data tracking datastructures, apparatuses, methods and systems.” The co-inventors are Christopher Parsons, Mansfield, Massachusetts, Michael Thibodeau, Bellingham, Massachusetts, Randal J. August, Nashua, New Hampshire, Kersing Huang, Chesthill, Massachusetts, Vladimir Tsitrin, Acton, Massachusetts, and Matthew Ryan George, Scituate, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,36,598.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,36,598&RS=PN/1,14,36,598

***

Veveo Assigned Patent for Method of Inferring User Intent in Search Input in Conversational Interaction System

Veveo, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,436,296, initially filed Feb. 4, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “method of and system for inferring user intent in search input in a conversational interaction system.” The co-inventors are Rakesh Barve, Bangalore, India, Murali Aravamudan, Andover, Massachusetts, Sashikumar Venkataraman, Andover, Massachusetts, and Girish Welling, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,36,296.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,36,296&RS=PN/1,14,36,296

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Method for Maximizing Performance of Storage System

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,435,954, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a “method and system for maximizing performance of a storage system using normalized tokens based on saturation points.” The co-inventors are Shuyu Lee, Acton, Massachusetts, Vamsi K. Vankamamidi, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Jeffrey L. Grummon, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,35,954.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,35,954&RS=PN/1,14,35,954