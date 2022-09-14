NH EV-charging plans approved by feds

New Hampshire is one of 35 states that have had their plans for federally-funded EV charging stations approved in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The plan is still kind of vague: For example, it says there will be a station in Concord, but at a location to be decided later with an owner to be decided later. OK!

All of New England except Vermont have had their plans accepted. Construction could begin this year.

The federal website is here. New Hampshire’s plan (PDF) is here.