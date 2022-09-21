NH gets a cool new monument to video games

As I’m sure you know, the late Ralph Baer of Manchester led the team that developed the first home video game while working at Sanders Associates in Nashua. That’s the state’s big moment in the video game arena, memorialized in a life-size statue of Baer in a Manchester park.

Now we’ve got another video game monument: An incredibly cool mural on an outdoor staircase that makes it look like a four-story Donkey Kong game.

You should read all about it in the Monitor right here. It will give you a better look at the picture by Geoff Forester: