N.H. patents through Sept. 25

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 25.

***

En Technology Assigned Patent for Digital Audio Communication, Control in Live Performance Venue

En Technology, Keene, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,451,913, initially filed March 23, 2021) developed by Fred W. Heineman, Sunapee, New Hampshire, for “digital audio communication and control in a live performance venue.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,51,913.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,51,913&RS=PN/1,14,51,913

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method, Apparatus for Monitoring, Regulating, Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,449,037, initially filed Aug. 10, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for “system, method, and apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.” The co-inventors are Bob David Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,49,037.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,49,037&RS=PN/1,14,49,037

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Angle Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,448,713, initially filed July 13, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for an angle sensor. The co-inventors are Till-Jonas Ostermann, Hirschberg, Germany, Simon E. Rock, Heidelberg, Germany, and Emil Pavlov, Heidelberg, Germany. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,48,713.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,48,713&RS=PN/1,14,48,713

***

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Pipe Coupling

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,448,346, initially filed Sept. 28, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for pipe coupling. The co-inventors are Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,48,346.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,48,346&RS=PN/1,14,48,346

***

New Power Concepts Assigned Patent for Stirling Cycle Machine

New Power Concepts, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,448,158, initially filed Aug. 22, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for stirling cycle machine. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Stanley B. Smith III, Raymond, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,48,158.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,48,158&RS=PN/1,14,48,158

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Set, Inserter Assembly Systems, Methods

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,446,434, initially filed Feb. 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “infusion set and inserter assembly systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, and Joshua I. Ferris, Allston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,46,434.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,46,434&RS=PN/1,14,46,434

***

PSIP2 Assigned Patent for Arthroscopic System

PSIP2, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,445,902, initially filed June 26, 2018) developed by Theodore R. Kucklick, Campbell, California, for an arthroscopic system. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,45,902.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,45,902&RS=PN/1,14,45,902

***

Capital One Services Assigned Patent for Biodegradable Payment Card with Embedded Plant Seeds

Capital One Services, McLean, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,443,159, initially filed June 4, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for “biodegradable payment card with embedded plant seeds.” The co-inventors are Benal Johnson, Bristol, New Hampshire, and William Carroll, Huntingtown, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,43,159.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,43,159&RS=PN/1,14,43,159

***

NexState Technologies Assigned Patent for Virtual Landfill Terminal

NexState Technologies, Highland Ranch, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,446,719, initially filed Jan. 20, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a virtual landfill terminal. The co-inventors are Bert Randall Kirkendoll, Parker, Colorado, and David Jedidiah Tuck, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,46,719.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,46,719&RS=PN/1,14,46,719

***

Alliance for Sustainable Energy Assigned Patent for Plug Load Management System with Load Identification

Alliance for Sustainable Energy, Golden, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,450,992, initially filed March 11, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for a “plug load management system with load identification.” The co-inventors are Thien-Kim Leckie Trenbath, Boulder, Colorado, William Cook Livingood III, Lakewood, Colorado, Amy LeBar, Golden, Colorado, and Bennett R. Doherty, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,50,992.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,50,992&RS=PN/1,14,50,992

***

DUSA Pharmaceuticals Assigned Patent for Adjustable Illuminator for Photodynamic Therapy, Diagnosis

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,446,512, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “adjustable illuminator for photodynamic therapy and diagnosis.” The co-inventors are Thomas Boyajian, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Mark Carota, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Brian Mazejka, Salem, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,46,512.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,46,512&RS=PN/1,14,46,512

***

128 Technology Assigned Patent for Central Authority for Service & Topology Exchange

128 Technology, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,451,464, initially filed May 13, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “central authority for service and topology exchange.” The co-inventors are Hadriel S. Kaplan, Nashua, New Hampshire, Abilash Menon, Boxborough, Massachusetts, Patrick Timmons, Newton, Massachusetts, Michael Baj, Somerville, Massachusetts, Robert Penfield, Concord, Massachusetts, and Patrick MeLampy, Dunstable, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,51,464.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,51,464&RS=PN/1,14,51,464