Automation is key when you handle a bazillion pieces of mail

Sep 28, 2022

The package sorter with the attached shipment bags at the USMS distribution center in Manchester on Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022. Geoff Forester/ Concord Monitor

One of the best parts of my job is that it gives me an excuse to go inside buildings that we drive past every day, and see what’s going on. I went to the US Postal Service sorting center in Manchester, next to the airport, to look at a new package sorting machine that is about the size of 10 school buses end-to-end and was impressed by the level of automation needed to handle a gazillion pieces of mail 365/24.

You can read the piece here. If nothing else, you’ll learn what “walking order” means. And be impressed that I didn’t use the “neither rain nor snow …” line.

