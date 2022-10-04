Nobody knows if those annoying campaign signs actually help

(This ran in 2018 and I’m rerunning it now because it’s easy – I mean, because it’s relevant.)

New Hampshire is approaching our every-other-year election for state and federal offices, so political signs are littering the landscape.

This always raises the question: Do they work?

I have tried to measure their effect in the past but couldn’t come close to disentangling their effect from other factors. For example, I know a candidate who once eschewed signs entirely and won – but he was a well-known, well-established incumbent with no real competition.

In 2015 a field study was done that suggested signs can have a 1.7% effect on results – you can read about it here. However, that was before social media warped the whole idea of running an election, so who really knows.