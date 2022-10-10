Science Cafe tackles the search for alien life

Science Cafe NH is back in meatspace mode in Nashua, meeting monthly at Margarita’s Restaurant, which is located in a converted industrial building right on the Nashua River – very cool spot.

The next session is SETI, Science and the Search for Alien Life, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. A couple of volunteer SETI scientists will be there to answer all your questions about the search for alien life. As always, it will be driven by questions from the audience amid food and drink. So brush up on your Drake Equation knowledge and head on down.

For details, check the website http://sciencecafenh.org/