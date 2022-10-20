Online travel planner for Northern New England gets a mobile-friendly upgrade

This screenshot shows how the eight traffic cameras along I-89 can be seen at once on the upgraded NewEngland511.org website. Courtesy of New England 511

If you haven’t played with NewEngland511, the portal full of information on state roads in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, you have missed out. It’s quite well done and has some fun stuff, such as what those big digital signs are saying (Maine sometimes jokes around with theirs, but not NH) and the ability to look at a lot of road cameras at once, as well as Waze reports, weather and traffic that can really help trip planning. One drawback: It’s only state roads, not those run by cities and towns.

It’s just been upgraded. I wrote about it in today’s Monitor (read it here)