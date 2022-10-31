Patents filed in N.H. through Oct. 30

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 30.

Multiple Context Issue for Single UE in the Network

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11483790 B2, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by Mahendra S. Rajput, Bangalore, India, for “Multiple context issue for single UE in the network.”

Dynamic Autopilot

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11480413 B2, initially filed April 10, 2017) developed by four inventors David J. Schorr, Austin, Texas; Jason H. Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire; Jeremy B. Gibson, Bedford, New Hampshire; and James H. Steenson, Jr., Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic autopilot.”

Pump Cassette and Methods for Use in Medical Treatment System Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11478577 B2, initially filed April 22, 2019) developed by six inventors David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire; Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Pump cassette and methods for use in medical treatment system using a plurality of fluid lines.”

Augmented Reality Guidance System for Spinal Surgery Using Inertial Measurement Units

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11483532 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by Carlos Quiles Casas, Badajoz, Spain, for “Augmented reality guidance system for spinal surgery using inertial measurement units.”

High Power Long Wavelength Pulsed IR Laser System With Highly Variable Pulse Width and Repetition Rate

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11482834 B1, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by three inventors Leonard A. Pomeranz, Hollis, New Hampshire; Scott D. Setzler, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Jojit C. Torcedo, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “High power long wavelength pulsed IR laser system with highly variable pulse width and repetition rate.”

Anti-Coagulation Factor XI Antibodies

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11479615 B2, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by six inventors Zhu Chen, Warren, New Jersey; Kenneth Ellsworth, Cranbury, New Jersey; James Milligan, New Egypt, New Jersey; Elizabeth Oldham, Santa Clara, California; Dietmar Seiffert, Lawrence Township, New Jersey; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-coagulation factor XI antibodies.”

Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11478623 B2, initially filed March 7, 2013) developed by nine inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Lisa A. Panneton, Manchester, New Hampshire; Bright C. K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Thomas F. Soldau, Bedford, New Hampshire; and David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump assembly.”

Aerial Cable Spacer Insulator

MARMON UTILITY LLC, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11482847 B2, initially filed July 10, 2020) developed by five inventors Charles Clement, Pelham, New Hampshire; Jordan Barthol, Nashua, New Hampshire; Shravani Talabathula, Groton, Massachusetts; Edward Laughlin, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Guberson Mercedat, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Aerial cable spacer insulator.”

Methods and Systems for Design and Production of Customized Wearable Equipment

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11481103 B2, initially filed June 21, 2019) developed by six inventors Raymond Boissonneault, Saint-Hippolyte, Canada; Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada; Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada; Mathieu Poitras, Saint-Jerome, Canada; Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada; and Thomas Lemelin, Mirabel, Canada, for “Methods and systems for design and production of customized wearable equipment.”

Anti-Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antibodies, and Methods of Their Generation and Use

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11479600 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2017) developed by Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-respiratory syncytial virus antibodies, and methods of their generation and use.”

Systems and Methods for Distributed Charging in Digital Telecommunications Networks

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11483685 B2, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by four inventors Mark Libby, Groton, Massachusetts; Anupama Raghavan, Acton, Massachusetts; Krishna Gundamaraju, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Girish Nair, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for distributed charging in digital telecommunications networks.”

Method and System for Secure Over-The-Top Live Video Delivery

ERICSSON AB, Stockholm, Sweden has been assigned a patent (No. US 11483604 B2, initially filed July 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Kevin J. Ma, Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert Hickey, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Paul Tweedale, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Method and system for secure over-the-top live video delivery.”

Data Access Monitoring and Control

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11481508 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2020) developed by six inventors Tania Butovsky, Needham, Massachusetts; Leonid Rodniansky, Allston, Massachusetts; Mikhail Shpak, New York, New York; Richard Ory Jerrell, Manchester, New Hampshire; Peter Maniatis, Clinton, Massachusetts; and Shidong Shan, Shirley, Massachusetts, for “Data access monitoring and control.”

Multi-Sensor Quality Inference and Control for Additive Manufacturing Processes

SIGMA LABS, INC., Santa Fe, New Mexico has been assigned a patent (No. US 11478854 B2, initially filed Aug. 7, 2020) developed by seven inventors Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire; David D. Clark, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Matias Roybal, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, Nebraska; Martin S. Piltch, Los Alamos, New Mexico; R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana; and Alberto Castro, Santa Fe, New Mexico, for “Multi-sensor quality inference and control for additive manufacturing processes.”

Systems and Methods for Laser Systems With Variable Beam Parameter Product

TERADIODE, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11480846 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts; Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts; Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Bryan Lochman, Nashville, Tennessee, for “Systems and methods for laser systems with variable beam parameter product.”

Transporting a Multi-Transport Network Context-Identifier (MTNC- ID) Across Multiple Domains

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., Shenzhen, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 11483733 B2, initially filed April 3, 2020) developed by three inventors Young Lee, Plano, Texas; James Neil Guichard, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Kaippallimalil Mathew John, Carrollton, Texas, for “Transporting a multi-transport network context-identifier (MTNC- ID) across multiple domains.”

Packing by Destination for Automated Fulfilled Goods

ALERT INNOVATION INC., North Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11479410 B2, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Packing by destination for automated fulfilled goods.”