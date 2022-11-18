Vermont is No. 1 in EV chargers (per capita, that is)

A study by CoPilot using federal data says Vermont has 140 EV charging ports per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country. California is No. 2 and Massachusetts is No. 3 but its per capita rate is half that of Vermont. Rhode Island is No. 6 and Maine is No. 11 and Connecticut is No. 13.

New Hampshire is down at No. 25, with 25 chargers per 100K. I’m surprised we’re that high.

This is ports, not stations, and it includes private stations with data gathered from U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.

I’m a little confused about the “private station” aspect. In New Hampshire, for example, the data center says there are 169 public locations with 404 ports, and 28 private locations with 47 ports (DC Fast or Level 2 charging). Obviously that’s not everybody with a Level 2 charger in their garage. I guess “private” means companies with employee-only charging and hotels with guest-only charging. That’s just a guess, though.