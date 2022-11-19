Select Page

Mastodon, here I come

Twitter has been a great website – I’ve made connections with people and learned a lot in a dozen years. On the assumtion that it will either die or become so unpleasant I won’t want to stay, I have set up a Mastodon account. Mastodon uses different servers; I couldn’t figure out which to use so I went with the boring journalism one: https://newsie.social/@GraniteGeek

