Vermont ready to join Calif., ban sale of new gas cars by 2035

Vermont is a tiny auto market and its decisions have little national repercussions but this (as reported by the VT DIgger via Valley News) is still impressive – it may join the program adopted by California in August:

State regulators are on the cusp of adopting a rule that would push Vermont’s market for new passenger cars to all-electric in a little more than a decade.

The rule, called Advanced Clean Cars II, is part of a set of regulations that are designed to lower emissions in cars and trucks. It “requires that all passenger car and light-duty truck vehicles delivered by manufacturers for sale in Vermont by 2035 meet the definition of zero-emission vehicle,” according to a document produced by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

The percentage of zero-emission vehicles that manufacturers must deliver to the state would gradually increase from 2026 until 2035. Advanced Clean Cars regulates manufacturers, not people. Vermonters would still be able to purchase used gasoline-powered cars under the rule