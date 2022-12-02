A Quebec-to-US hydropower line is actually getting built, but it goes to New York

Construction has begun on the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express, which will deliver Canadian hydropower to New York City, reports Canary Media (here). It won’t benefit us in New England, unlike the power that would have come down through defunct Northern Pass in NH and may yet still come down through Maine.

This line will go down Lake Champlain and the Hudson River for much of the way, avoiding the “I don’t want to look at power lines” complaint. It’s 1,250 megawatts, roughly the same as the New Hampshire and Maine proposals. Cost is about $4.5 billion; it should be operational by the spring of 2026 unless another pandemic or war or global climate apocalypse gets in the way.

A PDF of a detailed map can be seen here.