Forget self-driving cars – concentrate on AM radio

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey wrote more than 20 car manufacturers, asking them to continue to have AM radios in future models, including electric vehicles.

“Broadcast AM radio remains a crucial, cost-free source of news, sports, and weather, and, more importantly, is an essential medium for public safety officials — including the president — to communicate with the public during emergencies,” he wrote in the letter. (Story here from Boston.com)

I am old enough to remember discovering FM radio. They played entire album cuts instead of the truncated singles version! Wow!!!