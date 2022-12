Visiting a substation, a decade ago

With power substations in the news because of the attack in North Carolina – it’s pretty easy to stand outside the chain-link fence and shoot out important components – I checked out my 2012 visit to a big substation in Amherst, NH. Unlike many of my stories for the Nashua Telegraph, it’s still online although without any photos, right here.

For newcomers puzzled by terminology, this was before PSNH became Eversource.

I suspect media visits like this are no longer encouraged.