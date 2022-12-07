Bitcoin-related fraud trial in NH gets underway

Veteran Union-Leader reporter Mark Hayward is covering the trial of Free Keene activist Ian Freeman on money-laundering charges related to bitcoin/blockchain operations. The first story is here.
Tuesday was spent choosing jurors. It’s not usually worthwhile to cover that but Hayward got a gem:
Of the 40 potential jurors who made it to the voir dire stage of jury selection, only one had invested or purchased bitcoin, and she did not survive the final cut.
A man who gave the first name of John said he lives in Swanzey and was familiar with the Free Keene movement and some basics about the case. (Judge) Laplante excused him.
“Sometimes I think (Free Keene) is on the mark, other times I think they’re three steps away from the loony bin,” said John, who said he works as a sales associate for Home Depot.