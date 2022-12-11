Another history of that secretive rich-guy hunting preserve in NH

One of the most interesting things in New Hampshire is Corbin Park, the 25,000-acre private hunting preserve in Sullivan County that is a ticking “feral swine bomb, to use the great phrase from an Atlantic story I mentioned a while back. NHPR’s Outside/In did a great story about Corbin Park in 2016: Read/listen here. The New England Historical Society wrote about Austin Corbin, who founded the park,, calling him a ‘part-hog, part-shark’ robber baron: Read it here.

A natural history writer called August Longpre has written another extensive history of Corbin and the park, with some excellent old photos – it’s here.