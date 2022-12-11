Spotting bacteria via near-infrared light in Keene

This is a PR release I got just before prepping the newsletter – no independent reporting.

Detact Diagnostics, a Dutch-based life-sciences company that develops diagnostic tests for the health and food sector, opened its first U.S. operational laboratory in Keene, New Hampshire. Located in Keene State College’s Putnam Science Center, the lab will serve as a diagnostics research and development space, with plans to roll out bacterial diagnostics clinical testing in the coming months once it receives federal certification.

The patented Detact Diagnostics platform technology called VIPER (Visualization by Infrared Peptide Reaction) involves the immediate release of a quenched Near Infrared (NIR) molecule from its peptide bond after contact with a specific bacteria/enzyme, which emits NIR-light (NIRL). The amount of light released determines the presence of bacteria or viruses.

The company plans to hire Keene State College students for academic internship opportunities each semester and will roll out multiple hiring incentive programs in partnership with the institution.

The expansion is in conjunction with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship’s BioNest program, which provides targeted biotech support along with their core programming for entrepreneurs and companies in the state’s rural Monadnock Region.

In the coming months, the laboratories at Keene State College will be certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA), which recognizes laboratories that are certified by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services which regulates labs researching human specimens to ensure that they provide accurate, reliable and timely tests. The facilities will allow for fast, affordable and precise treatment and will attract biotech companies to the state.

The life science and medical device sector includes over 600 companies in New Hampshire, employs over 7,000 people and contributes nearly $6 billion to New Hampshire’s gross domestic product .