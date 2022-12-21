Tapeworm makes it from moose to hunters, possibly via dogs

Two hunters in New Hampshire have become infected with a tapeworm found in dogs, apparently the first time it has been found in people: The tapeworm that the hunters had been infected with was identified as the species Echinococcus granulosus, also known as the hydatid worm, hyper tapeworm or dog tapeworm.
Newsweek (it still exists? who knew!) has a good writeup, with some material from WMUR, you can read it here.
New Hampshire’s Health and Human Services Department has released multiple warnings to hunters in the region, as well as developing advice on how to avoid infection. Mitigation methods include not letting dogs consume raw meat, properly washing hands and making sure that dogs are on deworming medication. Dogs may also be given anthelminthic vaccinations, which are used to destroy parasitic worms.