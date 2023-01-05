Power prices went insane on Xmas Eve – why?

Wholesale power prices in New England rose more than 10-fold for a while on Christmas Eve, apparently because an unnamed power plant stopped producing as much as expected and we couldn’t import as much electricity from New York and Canada – presumably because they needed it during the cold snap.

State Consumer Advocate Don Kreis wrote about the situation in his InDepthNH column – check it out here. ISO-New England has their own take here, including this: