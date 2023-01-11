Southern New England is frustrated that Northern New England keeps blocking Quebec hydropower

New Hampshire, as you know, blocked the Northern Pass line to bring roughly a Seabrook Station’s worth of Quebec hydropower into New England, then Maine probably blocked a similar attempt there. We’re perfectly happy to burn natural gas carried on big, noisy, potentially explosive pipelines that come through Southern New England but don’t want big, ugly transmission power lines to come through our states and carry electricity down to them. That irritates some lawmakers.

New England’s reliance on natural gas for electricity generation is expected to cost the region dearly this winter. And in Connecticut, political leaders are suggesting that their northern neighbors are standing in the way of relief.

State Sen. Norm Needleman, co-chair of the legislative Energy and Technology Committee, recently said in a radio interview that efforts to diversify the regional grid’s energy supply by importing more hydropower from Canada have been scuttled by New Hampshire and Maine, which turned down plans for more transmission lines through their states.

“I beseech the people of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, where we — with adequate transmission lines coming through their states — could access way more power generation from Hydro-Québec,” Needleman said.

Here’s the story.