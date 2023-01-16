N.H. patents through Jan. 15

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 15

Deployable Stabilization Feet for a Portable Medical Imaging System

DEDICATED2IMAGING, LLC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547376 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2020) developed by three inventors Andrew Tybinkowski, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire; and Jamie Brooks, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “Deployable stabilization feet for a portable medical imaging system.”

Systems and Techniques for Melting Hot Melt Ink in Industrial Printing Systems

MARKEM-IMAJE CORPORATION, Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548290 B2, initially filed July 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Arjun Venkataramanan, Keene, New Hampshire; Alan G. Gibson, Antrim, New Hampshire; Bernard Marcel Bunner, Newton, Massachusetts; and Frances H. Benton, Keene, New Hampshire, for “Systems and techniques for melting hot melt ink in industrial printing systems.”

Autoimmune Disorder Treatment Using RXR Agonists

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547684 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2020) developed by four inventors Roshantha A. Chandraratna, San Juan Capistrano, California; Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, for “Autoimmune disorder treatment using RXR agonists.”

Modular Valve Apparatus and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11549502 B2, initially filed April 3, 2020) developed by five inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire; and David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Modular valve apparatus and system.”

Airflow-Based Volumetric Pump

PNEUMA SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11550345 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2019) developed by three inventors Jeffrey A. Carlisle, Stratham, New Hampshire; Timothy S. Schroeder, Rochester, New Hampshire; and Thomas C. Plummer, Henniker, New Hampshire, for “Airflow-based volumetric pump.”

Access Network Collective Admission Control

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11553370 B2, initially filed Nov. 27, 2018) developed by three inventors Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Access network collective admission control.”

Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11552970 B2, initially filed July 15, 2022) developed by four inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.”

System, Method and Apparatus for Selection of Hardware and Software for Optimal Implementation of One or More Functionality or Algorithm

KONARK RESEARCH, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11550708 B1, initially filed Aug. 2, 2021) developed by Durga Prasad Choudhury, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System, method and apparatus for selection of hardware and software for optimal implementation of one or more functionality or algorithm.”

Ice Skate

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547924 B2, initially filed March 12, 2018) developed by Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada, and Jean-Francois Corbeil, Prevost, Canada, for “Ice skate.”

In Pixel Time Amplifier for LIDAR Applications

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11553150 B2, initially filed June 23, 2020) developed by Dimitre P Dimitrov, Wayland, Massachusetts, for “In pixel time amplifier for LIDAR applications.”

Skate and Skate Boot

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547923 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2018) developed by Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada, for “Skate and skate boot.”

Check Valve Body

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0975244 S1, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by David Osterhouse, New Brighton, Minnesota, and Nathan Quinn, Golden Valley, Minnesota, for “Check valve body.”

Reinforced Wood Fiber Core

SOUHEGAN WOOD PRODUCTS INC., Wilton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548754 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2020) developed by Randolph A Dunn, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “Reinforced wood fiber core.”

Pump-Valving Assembly for a Pulsatile Fluid Pump

VENTRIFLO, INC., Pelham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547846 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by three inventors Douglas E. Vincent, Pelham, New Hampshire; George Koenig, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Matthew J. Murphy, Marshfield, Massachusetts, for ”Pump-valving assembly for a pulsatile fluid pump.”

System and Method for Managing a Network Device

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11552848 B2, initially filed April 13, 2020) developed by three inventors Joshua Pfosi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Margaret Joan Zielinski, Brookline, New Hampshire; and Richard William Bradford, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System and method for managing a network device.”

Laser Projector

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Lake Mary, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11552439 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2020) developed by Arkady Savikovsky, Burlington, Massachusetts, and Joel H. Stave, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Laser projector.”

Reloadable Clip With a Flaring Capsule Deformation

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547422 B2, initially filed June 18, 2020) developed by four inventors Collin Murray, Maynard, Massachusetts; Henry Stock, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; Laurie A. Lehtinen, Boylston, Massachusetts; and Caitlyn Bintz Ashton, Hudson, Massachusetts, for ”Reloadable clip with a flaring capsule deformation.”

Bidirectional Mapping of Hierarchical Data to Database Object Types

Seven inventors Beda Christoph Hammerschmidt, Flensburg, Germany; Zhen Hua Liu, San Mateo, California; Vikas Arora, Burlingame, California; Chandrasekharan Iyer, Redwood City, California; Beethoven Cheng, East Palo Alto, California; Ying Hu, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas James McMahon, Redwood City, California, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11550785 B2, initially filed April 19, 2019) for “Bidirectional mapping of hierarchical data to database object types.”

Dielectric Substrate and Method of Forming the Same

SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS CORPORATION, Solon, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11549035 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by five inventors Jennifer Adamchuk, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Dale Thomas, Rochdale, United Kingdom; Meghann White, Bedford, New Hampshire; Sethumadhavan Ravichandran, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Dielectric substrate and method of forming the same.”