Solar and wind made 6% of N.E. electricity in 2022

Solar and wind accounted for about 6% of the electricity produced by generators in New England in 2022, according to ISO-New England, which oversees the six-state power grid. The figure is actually slightly (very slightly) higher than that, since 14% of our electricity was imported from Quebec, New York and the Northeast, and a small portion of that power came from solar and wind plants. You can see all the data here.

The solar tally comes from 3,600 MW of solar power plants but does not include power from the roughly 5,000 MW of rooftop (behind-the-meter) solar that ISO-NE estimates has been installed throughout New England. (0.000001% is mine) ISO-NE doesn’t have direct data on BTM solar (that’s what behind-the-meter means) but will be releasing an estimate of total rooftop production oer the course of the year after some more number-crunching.

The maximum output from all that rooftop solar is more than four times the maximum output of Seabrook Station nuclear plant, although I expect they don’t produce much more electricity than Seabrook overall because of nighttime, clouds, etc. I’m actually a little disappointed with the 5,000 MW estimate, although it would have made us ecstatic a few years back; I thought it had been growing faster than that.

Natural gas continues to dominate the region’s power plants – 47% of the total – with nuclear second at 23%. Coal from our one rarely-running power plant was just 1/3 of 1% of total production, while oil, mostly used to replace natural gas during cold snaps, was 2% of the total.

The least impressive but most hopeful category is “price-responsive demand” – just 0.04% of total output. This is demand-response and he like, using an intelligent grid to reduce demand when needed rather than always struggling to increase supply. That’s the future, folks.