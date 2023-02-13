N.H. patents through Feb. 12

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 12.

***

Watch Band Changing Cradles for Smart Watches

SURFS UP, LLC, Rye, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11575269 B1, initially filed June 8, 2021) developed by Grant R. Stousland, Middleton, Wisconsin, and Brett Zola, Rye, New Hampshire, for “Watch band changing cradles for smart watches.”

***

Cyberanalysis Workflow Acceleration

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11574047 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2019) developed by four inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Jess Parnell, Herndon, Virginia; and Zachary Ehnerd, Herndon, Virginia, for “Cyberanalysis workflow acceleration.”

***

Median Based Frequency Separation Local Area Contrast Enhancement

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11574391 B2, initially filed June 16, 2021) developed by four inventors Derek T. Robison, Acton, Massachusetts; Robin L. Brown, Leominster, Massachusetts; Jason V. Irr, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Gregory W. Sletterink, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Median based frequency separation local area contrast enhancement.”

***

Reducing Size Variations in Funnel Nozzles

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11571895 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2020) developed by Gregory DeBrabander, San Jose, California, and Mark Nepomnishy, San Jose, California, for “Reducing size variations in funnel nozzles.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Monitoring, Regulating, or Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11574407 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2020) developed by six inventors Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.”

***

Filter Cartridge

SOCLEAN INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0977610 S1, initially filed March 19, 2019) developed by Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts, for “Filter cartridge.”

***

Effortless Authentication for Desktop Computers Using Wrist Wearable Tokens

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11574039 B2, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by three inventors Shrirang Mare, Seattle, Washington; David Kotz, Lyme, New Hampshire; and Ronald Peterson, Brattleboro, Vermont, for “Effortless authentication for desktop computers using wrist wearable tokens.”

***

Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0977234 S1, initially filed June 3, 2020) developed by Paul Grote, Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Footwear.”

***

Footwear With Waterproof Seams

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11571042 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by Pete Lankford, Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Keith Bodner, Norton, Massachusetts, for “Footwear with waterproof seams.”

***

Optimizing Next Step Action to Increase Overall Outcome in Sales and Marketing Engagement

MICRO MACRO ASSETS LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11575786 B2, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by Senraj Soundar, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Optimizing next step action to increase overall outcome in sales and marketing engagement.”

***

Field Programmable Gate Array With External Phase-Locked Loop

HFT SOLUTIONS, LLC, New Canaan, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11575381 B1, initially filed April 18, 2022) developed by Nima Badizadegan, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Field programmable gate array with external phase-locked loop.”

***

Systems and Methods for Series Battery Charging

24M TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11575146 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by three inventors Tony L. Taylor, Hampton, New Hampshire; Naoki Ota, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Taison Tan, Pasadena, California, for “Systems and methods for series battery charging.”

***

Pteridinone Compounds and Uses Thereof

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11572364 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by seventeen inventors David Lauffer, Stow, Massachusetts; Guy Bemis, Boston, Massachusetts; Michael Boyd, Boston, Massachusetts; David Deininger, Boston, Massachusetts; Hongbo Deng, Southborough, Massachusetts; Warren Dorsch, Boston, Massachusetts; Wenxin Gu, Concord, Massachusetts; Russell R. Hoover, Harvard, Massachusetts; Mac Arthur Johnson, Jr., Derry, New Hampshire; Mark Willem Ledeboer, Boston, Massachusetts; Brian Ledford, Boston, Massachusetts; Francois Maltais, Boston, Massachusetts; Marina Penney, Acton, Massachusetts; Darin Takemoto, Belmont, Massachusetts; Nathan D. Waal, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Tiansheng Wang, Concord, Massachusetts; and Pan Li, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Pteridinone compounds and uses thereof.”

***

***

***

***

Pyrrolo[1,2-B]pyridazine Derivatives

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., Foster City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11572362 B2, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by eleven inventors Stephen Ammann, Redwood City, California; Elizabeth M. Bacon, Burlingame, California; Gediminas Brizgys, San Carlos, California; Elbert Chin, San Mateo, California; Chienhung Chou, Dublin, California; Jeromy J. Cottell, Redwood City, California; Marilyn Ndukwe, Lebanon, New Hampshire; James G. Taylor, Burlingame, California; Nathan E. Wright, Foster City, California; Zheng-Yu Yang, Palo Alto, California; and Sheila M. Zipfel, San Mateo, California, for “Pyrrolo[1,2-b]pyridazine derivatives.”

***

Context-Aware Event Data Store

SUMO LOGIC, INC., Redwood City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11573963 B2, initially filed April 22, 2020) developed by three inventors David Frampton, Portola Valley, California; Brendan O’Connell, Sandown, New Hampshire; and Kenny Tidwell, Los Altos, California, for “Context-aware event data store.”

***

Proactive Data Prefetch With Applied Quality of Service

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11573900 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2019) developed by three inventors Francesc Guim Bernat, Barcelona, Spain; Slawomir Putyrski, Gdynia, Poland; and Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Proactive data prefetch with applied quality of service.”

***

Guard Locking Switch With Three Concurrent Directions of Approach

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Mayfield Heights, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11572709 B2, initially filed May 31, 2019) developed by six inventors Timothy P. Wolfe, Medford, Massachusetts; Girish S. Mali, Nashua, New Hampshire; Burt Sacherski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Yongyao Cai, Acton, Massachusetts; Thomas Botker, Andover, Massachusetts; and Roberto S. Santos, Hudson, Massachusetts, for “Guard locking switch with three concurrent directions of approach.”

***

System for Neuronavigation Registration and Robotic Trajectory Guidance, Robotic Surgery, and Related Methods and Devices

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11571265 B2, initially filed Jan. 8, 2020) developed by seven inventors Hayden Cameron, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Spiros Mantzavinos, Nashua, New Hampshire; Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Sanjay Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; James Cascarano, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Justin Larson, Reading, Massachusetts, for “System for neuronavigation registration and robotic trajectory guidance, robotic surgery, and related methods and devices.”

***

Tapered Structure Construction

KEYSTONE TOWER SYSTEMS, INC., Denver, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11571727 B2, initially filed March 11, 2021) developed by four inventors Eric D. Smith, Boulder, Colorado; Rosalind K. Takata, Denver, Colorado; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; and Samir A. Nayfeh, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for “Tapered structure construction.”

***

Systems and Methods for Ex-Vivo Organ Care and for Using Lactate as an Indication of Donor Organ Status

TRANSMEDICS, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11570985 B2, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by seven inventors Waleed H. Hassanein, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tamer I. Khayal, North Andover, Massachusetts; Ahmed Elbetanony, North Andover, Massachusetts; Paul Lezberg, Westford, Massachusetts; Giovanni Cecere, Needham, Massachusetts; Dennis Sousa, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Elizabeth Hansen Bulger, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for ex-vivo organ care and for using lactate as an indication of donor organ status.”