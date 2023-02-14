A ‘tiny home’ development in Dover

WMUR has a quick story about a development of “tiny homes” – under 400 sq. ft. – in Dover. Here it is. When seacoastonline did a story, they called them “cottage homes” which is less sexy and probably worse for SEO but maybe more accurate. NH Business Review had a longer piece last fall, here.

This sort of thing is a good idea, in my not-so-humble opinion, although they don’t have to be quite so small. Fewer McMansions, more homes in the size of suburban homes of my youth (under 1200 sq ft,). The trouble is that developments can’t make money building them because of the price of land.