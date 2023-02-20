N.H. patents through Feb. 19

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 19.

***

***

Evaporative Cooling for Transducer Array

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11578928 B2, initially filed Feb. 13, 2019) developed by Charles P. Wason, Jr., Amherst, Massachusetts, for “Evaporative cooling for transducer array.”

***

Cyber Protections of Remote Networks via Selective Policy Enforcement at a Central Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11582191 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2022) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cyber protections of remote networks via selective policy enforcement at a central network.”

***

Spinning Projectile Orientation Tracking

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11578957 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by three inventors John T. Willits, Pflugerville, Texas; Sachin N. Dekate, Austin, Texas; and Gary L. Viviani, Bastrop, Texas, for “Spinning projectile orientation tracking.”

***

Replaceable Cushion for Respiratory Masks

SLEEPNET CORPORATION, Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11577039 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2014) developed by Jia Jie Gong, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Replaceable cushion for respiratory masks.”

***

Autoimmune Disorder Treatment Using RXR Agonists

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11576881 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Roshantha A. Chandraratna, San Juan Capistrano, California; Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, for “Autoimmune disorder treatment using RXR agonists.”

***

Detector System Comparing Pixel Response With Photonic Energy Decay

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11581697 B2, initially filed March 10, 2021) developed by William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Detector system comparing pixel response with photonic energy decay.”

***

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface in Grid Formation

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0978158 S1, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Display screen with graphical user interface in grid formation.”

***

Display Screen With Animated Graphical User Interface

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0978194 S1, initially filed April 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Seona Standard, Needham, Massachusetts; Wali Barrett, Marietta, Georgia; and Theodore Bettcher, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Display screen with animated graphical user interface.”

***

Wideband Featureless Rateless Chaotic Waveform Generation Method

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11582023 B2, initially filed June 14, 2021) developed by Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, for “Wideband featureless rateless chaotic waveform generation method.”

***

Flexible Impedance Network System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11581299 B2, initially filed March 12, 2020) developed by five inventors Carlton T. Creamer, Brookline, New Hampshire; Daniel C. Boire, Nashua, New Hampshire; Kanin Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Hong M. Lu, Wayland, Massachusetts; and Bernard J. Schmanski, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Flexible impedance network system.”

***

***

User Plane Function (UPF) Load Balancing Based on Current UPF Load and Thresholds That Depend on UPF Capacity

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11582641 B1, initially filed Aug. 12, 2021) developed by five inventors Mehdi Alasti, Reston, Virginia; Kazi Bashir, Lewisville, Texas; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Ashish Bansal, Frisco, Texas; and Siddhartha Chenumolu, Broadlands, Virginia, for “User plane function (UPF) load balancing based on current UPF load and thresholds that depend on UPF capacity.”

***

Maintaining a Cached Version of a File at a Router Device

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11580020 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by five inventors Jonathan Emerson Hirko, Brooklyn, New York; Rory Liam Connolly, Brooklyn, New York; Wei G. Tan, San Jose, California; Nikolay Kulikaev, Jersey City, New Jersey; and Manian Krishnamoorthy, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Maintaining a cached version of a file at a router device.”

***

Elevator Component Inspection Systems

OTIS ELEVATOR COMPANY, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11577932 B2, initially filed July 26, 2018) developed by Sandeep Sudi, Farmington, Connecticut, and Daniel M. Tripp, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Elevator component inspection systems.”

***

Fluid Delivery Systems, Methods and Apparatus to Dispense Fluid on an Animal

NICKELMAN, LLC, Dover, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 11576349 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2020) developed by Jeffrey D. Nicoll, Freedom, New Hampshire, and Charles D. Mann, Marine on Saint Croix, Minnesota, for “Fluid delivery systems, methods and apparatus to dispense fluid on an animal.”

***

Fuel Station Operations Controller and Method to Control Fuel Station Operation

FRANKLIN FUELING SYSTEMS, LLC, Madison, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11580811 B2, initially filed April 25, 2019) developed by eight inventors Martin L. Turnidge, Saco, Maine; Randall S. Boucher, Saco, Maine; Vitaliy Demin, Saco, Maine; Timothy Dyson, South Berwick, Maine; John J. Gillis, Sebago, Maine; Adam Main, McFarland, Wisconsin; George A. Risch, South Portland, Maine; and John Francis Larkin, Greeland, New Hampshire, for “Fuel station operations controller and method to control fuel station operation.”

***

Driving Methods for a Variable Light Transmission Device

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11579510 B2, initially filed April 30, 2020) developed by six inventors Kosta Ladavac, Somerville, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Lee Yezek, Watertown, Massachusetts; Sunil Krishna Sainis, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Driving methods for a variable light transmission device.”

***

Tactic Tracking, Evaluation and Identification Engine Apparatuses, Methods and Systems

FMR LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11580086 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2019) developed by five inventors James Wong, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Rohan Vaswani, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nan Li, Quincy, Massachusetts; Boris Kalinichenko, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; and Anton Aboukhalil, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Tactic tracking, evaluation and identification engine apparatuses, methods and systems.”

***

Braille Writing Device

Three inventors Hilary Anna Johnson, Portland, Oregon; Vadim Kuklov, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Alexander H Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11580880 B2, initially filed June 12, 2020) for “Braille writing device.”

***

MPLS Extension Headers for In-Network Services

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., Shenzhen, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 11582148 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2021) developed by six inventors Haoyu Song, San Jose, California; Zhenbin Li, Beijing, China; Tianran Zhou, Beijing, China; James N. Guichard, Hollis, New Hampshire; Stewart Frederick Bryant, Redhill, United Kingdom; and Andrew G. Malis, Andover, Massachusetts, for “MPLS extension headers for in-network services.”

***

High Strength Porous Materials Incorporating Water Soluble Polymers

ACCESS VASCULAR, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11577008 B2, initially filed June 21, 2018) developed by four inventors Michael Bassett, Hampton, New Hampshire; James F. Biggins, Waltham, Massachusetts; Daniel Donahue, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Matthew M. Mannarino, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “High strength porous materials incorporating water soluble polymers.”

***

Technologies for Providing Shared Memory for Accelerator Sleds

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11579788 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by seven inventors Henry Mitchel, Wayne, New Jersey; Joe Grecco, Saddle Brook, New Jersey; Sujoy Sen, Portland, Oregon; Francesc Guim Bernat, Barcelona, Spain; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Evan Custodio, Seekonk, Massachusetts; and Paul Dormitzer, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Technologies for providing shared memory for accelerator sleds.”