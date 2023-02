Any NEXTGEN TV users out there?

Loyal readers, I have a request.

Do you have a TV that can make use of NEXTGEN TV, the new over-the-air digital technology, and have you tried it? Some stations in Boston have begun broadcasting with it (but not New Hampshire’s WMUR, at least not yet) and I’d like to hear opinions from anybody who has experienced it.

If that’s you, drop me a line: dbrooks@cmonitor.com