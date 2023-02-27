N.H. patents through Feb. 26

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 26.

***

***

Command Center Storage System

GIGUNDA GROUP, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11584303 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2020) developed by Ryan M. Fitzsimons, Rye, New Hampshire, and James H. Beer, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Command center storage system.”

***

Filter Cartridge

SOCLEAN INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0979031 S1, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts, and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Filter cartridge.”

***

Systems and Methods for Magnetic Field Sensors With Self-Test

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11585868 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by six inventors P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire; James E. Burgess, Strafford, New Hampshire; Steven E. Snyder, New Boston, New Hampshire; Kristann L. Moody, Strafford, New Hampshire; Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, for “Systems and methods for magnetic field sensors with self-test.”

***

Variable Geometry Cannula

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11583650 B2, initially filed June 25, 2020) developed by Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Amber Fuchs, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Variable geometry cannula.”

***

Connector With Captive Interface

BURNDY, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11588258 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2021) developed by five inventors Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Gary E. Schrader, Manchester, New Hampshire; Charles L. York, III, Bow, New Hampshire; Andison Fernandez, Pennsauken, New Jersey; and Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey, for “Connector with captive interface.”

***

Powered Saw Including Dust Capture Apparatus

PERFECT TRAC OPCO, LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11584038 B2, initially filed May 18, 2020) developed by John Merck, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Reginald A. Ronzello, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Powered saw including dust capture apparatus.”

***

Variable Geometry Sonar System and Method

KLEIN MARINE SYSTEMS, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11585911 B2, initially filed March 6, 2019) developed by Peter Runciman, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Giuseppe Distefano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Variable geometry sonar system and method.”

***

Non-Uniformity Correction of Photodetector Arrays

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11585910 B1, initially filed Aug. 13, 2021) developed by four inventors Adam Lee, Portland, Oregon; Andrew S. Huntington, Banks, Oregon; Charles Myers, Portland, Oregon; and Shunming Sun, Colorado Springs, Colorado, for “Non-uniformity correction of photodetector arrays.”

***

Patterned Inflatable Membranes

LANTOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Derry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11584046 B2, initially filed Nov. 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Robert J. Fei, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael L. Rishton, Reading, Massachusetts; Jonathan Aguilar, Haverhill, Massachusetts; and Lydia Gregoret, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Patterned inflatable membranes.”

***

Low Profile Antenna

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11588225 B2, initially filed Oct. 14, 2020) developed by six inventors Court E. Rossman, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Arturs E. Dinbergs, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonothan S. Jensen, Nashua, New Hampshire; Anna Lebedeva, Nashua, New Hampshire; Timothy J. McLinden, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Clint H. Perry, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Low profile antenna.”

***

Compact Switched Line Phase Shifter for a Microstrip Phased Array Antenna

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11588241 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2021) developed by Rudra Timsina, Concord, New Hampshire, and Richard Messner, Newfields, New Hampshire, for “Compact switched line phase shifter for a microstrip phased array antenna.”

***

***

Method and System for Adaptive Language Learning

IXL LEARNING, INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11587460 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2020) developed by Chris Cummings, Arlington, Virginia, and Helena Witte, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for adaptive language learning.”

***

Additive Manufacturing Systems and Methods Including Louvered Particulate Containment Wall

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Schenectady, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11584068 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) developed by five inventors John Joseph Madelone, Jr., South Glen Falls, New York; Adam G. Susong, Loveland, Ohio; Timothy Joseph Wilhelm, Miamisburg, Ohio; Andrew J. Martin, Blue Ash, Ohio; and Donald Dana Lowe, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Additive manufacturing systems and methods including louvered particulate containment wall.”

***

Substrate Transport Apparatus

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11587813 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) developed by three inventors Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire; Ulysses Gilchrist, Reading, Massachusetts; and Alexander Krupyshev, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Substrate transport apparatus.”

***

Systems and Methods for Managing a Renewable Power Asset

FORM ENERGY, INC., Somerville, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11587170 B1, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by three inventors Benjamin Michael Jenkins, Durham, New Hampshire; Aly Eldeen O. Eltayeb, Boston, Massachusetts; and Marco Ferrara, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for managing a renewable power asset.”

***

Intelligent Image Segmentation Prior to Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

ABIOMED, INC., Danvers, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11587337 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2020) developed by Paul Roland Lemay, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Alessandro Simone Agnello, Peabody, Massachusetts, for “Intelligent image segmentation prior to optical character recognition (OCR).”

***

Transversely Tapered Frequency Selective Limiter

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11588218 B1, initially filed Aug. 11, 2021) developed by six inventors Matthew A. Morton, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Gerhard Sollner, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Jason D. Adams, Medway, Massachusetts; Poornima Varadarajan, Westford, Massachusetts; Evelina Aleksandro Polyzoeva, Medford, Massachusetts; and Thomas M. Hartnett, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Transversely tapered frequency selective limiter.”

***

Medical System

SANOFI-AVENTIS DEUTSCHLAND GMBH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 11587662 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2013) developed by seven inventors Axel Teucher, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Frank Roethke, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Florian Schauderna, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Marcus-Meinolf Dittrich, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Andrew Tubb, Surrey, United Kingdom; Timothy Golnik, Stoneham, Massachusetts; and Joseph Flaherty, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Medical system.”

***

Powered Saw Including Dust Capture Apparatus

PERFECT TRAC OPCO, LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11584038 B2, initially filed May 18, 2020) developed by John Merck, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Reginald A. Ronzello, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Powered saw including dust capture apparatus.”

***

Deep Content Tagging

SYNAPTICS INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11589120 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2020) developed by three inventors Utkarsh Gaur, Millbrae, California; Adil Ilyas Jagmag, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Gaurav Arora, Cupertino, California, for “Deep content tagging.”

***

Dental Laser Unit With Communication Link to Assistance Center

BIOLASE, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11583462 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2021) developed by Dmitri Boutoussov, Dana Point, California, and David Tuck, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Dental laser unit with communication link to assistance center.”

***

Wavelength Converter; Method of Its Making and Light-Emitting Device Incorporating the Element

OSRAM OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS GMBH, Regensburg, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 11584882 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by four inventors Alan Piquette, Kensington, New Hampshire; Maxim N. Tchoul, Winchester, Massachusetts; David W. Johnston, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Gertrud Kraeuter, Regensburg, Germany, for “Wavelength converter; method of its making and light-emitting device incorporating the element.”

***

Systems and Methods for Supporting Legacy and Tokenized E-Commerce

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11587068 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2021) developed by six inventors Howard Spector, Woolwich, New Jersey; Allison Beer, Bronxville, New York; Christina Sheppard, Mamaroneck, New York; Scott H. Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; Jason Carlyle, Chicago, Illinois; and Tu P. Le, Chicago, Illinois, for “Systems and methods for supporting legacy and tokenized e-commerce.”

***

Application Development and Extensibility/Customization Using Entity Modeling Systems and Methods

OPEN TEXT SA ULC, Halifax, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11586424 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by four inventors Dana Lawrence Khoyi, Westford, Massachusetts; Albertus Hendrik Roos, Barneveld, Netherlands; Richard Winfield Bolling, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Renatus Cornelis Prins, Putten, Netherlands, for “Application development and extensibility/customization using entity modeling systems and methods.”

***

Variable Geometry Sonar System and Method

KLEIN MARINE SYSTEMS, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11585911 B2, initially filed March 6, 2019) developed by Peter Runciman, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Giuseppe Distefano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Variable geometry sonar system and method.”

***

Hydantoin Containing Deoxyuridine Triphosphatase Inhibitors

CV6 THERAPEUTICS (NI) LIMITED, Belfast, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11584723 B2, initially filed May 14, 2021) developed by Mark Spyvee, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Pravin S. Shirude, Maharashtra, India, for “Hydantoin containing deoxyuridine triphosphatase inhibitors.”