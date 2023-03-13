N.H. testing new ballot-counting devices

The towns of Ashland, Winchester, Londonderry and Milford will test new ballot-counting devices at this year’s elections – which should happen Tuesday, March 14, although many towns are delaying voting because of the Nor’Easter.

The Ballot Law Commission has conditionally approved a test of these devices as it moves toward approving a ballot-counting device to replace New Hampshire’s aging AccuVote machines.

Ashland will use a ballot-counting device produced by Clear Ballot, Winchester will use an Election Systems & Software (ES & S) device, and Londonderry and Milford will use devices made by Dominion Voting Systems. Secretary of State staff and representatives from each company will be present in all four locations to help on election day.