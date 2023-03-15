Northern Woodlands looks at forest carbon

The idea of “forest carbon” is pretty straightforward – trees store carbon so it doesn’t help heat up the world! woo-hoo! – but has a lot of complicated elements.

Northern Woodlands, a terrific magazine about forestry and forests that’s published on the New Hampshire/Vermont border. is starting a four-part series looking at the concept. The first installment, visible here, starts with definitions and moves on from there. I look forward to the next three.

How terrific is this magazine? It’s the only place I now where you can read poetry about the beauty of nature, science articles about ecology and biology, financial tips on owning a commercial sawmill, and tips on how to clean the spark arrestor on your chainsaw. A little bit of everything.