Community power is set to go in NH and for-profit folks would like a bit of the action

The Valley News has an article (here it is) about the arrival of community power in NH, which lets towns/cities buy power on the wholesale market and sell it to residents. While the non-profit Coalition of New Hampshire has gotten most of the attention, there are for-profit firms looking to get in on the action.

The ever-quotable Don Kreis, New Hampshire’s consumer advocate, doesn’t quite say to beware but comes close: