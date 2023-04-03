What’s old is new again, vinyl edition

I don’t know how geeky it is, but I did a profile of a large, booming record (as in LP) store in the center of Concord. I sold him most of my vinyl last year and got far more than I expected!

Pitchfork sells plenty of brand-new records, as well, both reissues of classic albums and newly pressed releases from current artists. The store also sells a number of different turntables so you can spin your analog tunes. And although new and used CDs remain a big chunk of the business, as well as posters and other music paraphernalia, it’s vinyl records that fill the windows and give Pitchfork its retro/modern aura.

