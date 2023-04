Overview of the deep 250-foot quarry area at Swenson Granite, shown in 2019. An expansion is enlarging a "drive-in" portion where blocks can be put directly on trucks, instead of having to be hauled up.

The Swenson Granite quarry in Concord is expanding to the north, partly to meet demand from customers seeking to reduce their climate impact by using an alternative to curbing made of concrete.

“Concrete has such a gigantic carbon footprint … A lot of that concrete curb is being switched to granite, or back to granite,” said Scott Herrick, senior advisor at Swenson. “We hear from specifiers they are glad to know they have a greener alternative.”

The whole story in the Monitor is here.