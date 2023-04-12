NH lawmakers boldly lead us into the future by mandating that kids learn … cursive

New Hampshire Bulletin reports that our legislative body, realizing that we need an educated workforce to tackle the opportunities of the 21st century, are mandating that schools take time out of the school day to ensure that kids have mastered communication technologies from the 19th century. The full article is here.

House Bill 170 … would require all schools to teach cursive handwriting and multiplication tables by the end of fifth grade. Currently, the law only encourages them to do so. Arguments from supporters include this one from Rep. Rick Ladd, a Haverhill Republican and former educator: How will people read the original version of the U.S. Constitution if they don’t understand its cursive handwriting?

Next they plan to mandate classes in calculating with an abacus; the difference between bushels, pecks and other measures of dry weight; and shoeing horses.