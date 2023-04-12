State sits out regional ‘green hydrogen’ push

I have no idea whether the push for “green hydrogen” is a good idea or not – there are excellent-sounding arguments for both yea and nay. But it’s worth looking into, which makes it sort of puzzling why New Hampshire is the only New England state not to be part of a $3.62 billion proposal to the federal government in hopes of becoming a regional hydrogen hub, aside from our lawmakers’ general reluctance to do anything new when it comes to energy.

New Hampshire Bulletin has the story here.

The story mentions in passing Q Hydrogen, which readers will recall from 2020 announcements that it would be using new tech to make hydrogen at a closed mill in Groveton (here’s a story to prod your memory). I have heard nothing from them since, however.