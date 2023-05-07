NH firm makes undersea fiber cables

The Union-Leaderhas a good profile of a Newington, NH, company that makes undersea cables for data transmission. It’s in a factory that once made coax cable for TV.

Today, SubCom is one of three “key players that dominated the global submarine cables market in 2022,” according to a report from Grand View Research, which provides research reports and consulting services.

Around 98% of all internet traffic is ferried around the world by undersea cables.

Around the world, about 870,000 miles of submarine cable was in service as of early this year, according to TeleGeography, a telecommunications market research and consulting firm.