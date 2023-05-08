N.H. patents through May 7

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 7.

Display Screen With Animated Graphical User Interface

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0985009 S1, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by three inventors Wali Barrett, Marietta, Georgia; Theodore Bettcher, Dover, New Hampshire; and Seona Standard, Needham, Massachusetts, for “Display screen with animated graphical user interface.”

Multi-Stage Filter Assembly

TENDER CORPORATION, Littleton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11639295 B1, initially filed Jan. 11, 2021) developed by John Ruprecht, Lakeland, Minnesota, for “Multi-stage filter assembly.”

Helmet for Impact Protection

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638458 B2, initially filed July 9, 2021) developed by Jacques Durocher, St-Jerome, Canada, for “Helmet for impact protection.”

Food Processing Apparatus and Method

SHARKNINJA OPERATING LLC, Needham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638500 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2020) developed by three inventors Daniel Stephen Potter, Seabrook, New Hampshire; Devin Joseph Coakley, Bellingham, Massachusetts; and Michael Joseph Smith, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Food processing apparatus and method.”

Methods for 3D Printing of Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate and Copolymers

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11639024 B2, initially filed June 28, 2022) developed by five inventors Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Reshad Bin Harun, Lexington, Massachusetts; Matthew Dubois, Ayer, Massachusetts; David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Methods for 3D printing of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate and copolymers.”

Prostate Glove, Fingertip Optical Encoder, Connector System, and Related Methods

MEDICAMETRIX, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638552 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2016) developed by Joseph James George, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Christopher LaFarge, Wayland, Massachusetts, for “Prostate glove, fingertip optical encoder, connector system, and related methods.”

Methods of Manufacturing a Plurality of Discrete Objects From a Body of Material Created by Additive Manufacturing

PROTOLABS, INC., Maple Plain, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11640156 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2020) developed by James L. Jacobs, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Methods of manufacturing a plurality of discrete objects from a body of material created by additive manufacturing.”

Signature Panel for ID Documents and Payment Cards

IDEMIA IDENTITY & SECURITY USA LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11640607 B2, initially filed April 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Daoshen Bi, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Robert L. Jones, Andover, Massachusetts; William M. O’Connor, Derry, New Hampshire; and Yecheng Wu, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Signature panel for ID documents and payment cards.”

Conflict Resolution Enhancement System

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11640821 B2, initially filed April 15, 2019) developed by four inventors Paul R. Bastide, Ashland, Massachusetts; Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Robert E. Loredo, North Miami Beach, Florida; and Fang Lu, Billerica, Massachusetts, for “Conflict resolution enhancement system.”

Apparatus and Method for Controlling a System Having Uncertainties in Its Dynamics

Three inventors Mouhacine Benosman, Boston, Massachusetts; Reazul Russel, Dover, New Hampshire; and Jeroen van Baar, Arlington, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11640162 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2020) for “Apparatus and method for controlling a system having uncertainties in its dynamics.”

Interfacing Modules of a Munition to a Standard Munition Network

TEXTRON SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hunt Valley, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11641411 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2020) developed by three inventors William Agassounon, North Reading, Massachusetts; Robert Newcomb Litchfield, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Andrew Kevin McCann, Graveland, Massachusetts, for “Interfacing modules of a munition to a standard munition network.”

Packed-Bed Bioreactor Systems and Methods of Using the Same

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11639489 B2, initially filed July 20, 2022) developed by Ann MeeJin Ferrie, Salem, New Hampshire, and Vasiliy Nikolaevich Goral, Painted Post, New York, for “Packed-bed bioreactor systems and methods of using the same.”

Methods and Systems for Launching Tranverse Magnetic Waves Using Data-Carrying Arrestor

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Suwanee, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11641239 B2, initially filed June 23, 2021) developed by thirteen inventors David B. Bowler, Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Shaoting Gu, Acton, Massachusetts; Xinfa Ma, Acton, Massachusetts; Clarke V. Greene, Middletown, Connecticut; David Grubb, III, Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Samuel Francois, Boston, Massachusetts; Lawrence M. Hrivnak, Lowell, Massachusetts; Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire; Theodore A. Colarusso, Madbury, New Hampshire; Thomas F. Kister, Chalfont, Pennsylvania; Robert Noonan, Wauconda, Illinois; Vincent T. Lucarini, North Andover, Massachusetts; and David F. Hubbell, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for launching tranverse magnetic waves using data-carrying arrestor.”

Robot Having Arm With Unequal Link Lengths

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11640919 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Robot having arm with unequal link lengths.”

Method and Apparatus for Measuring Physiological Properties of Biological Samples

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11639925 B2, initially filed April 6, 2017) developed by Andrew C Neilson, Sunapee, New Hampshire, and Paul D McGarr, Longmeadow, Massachusetts, for “Method and apparatus for measuring physiological properties of biological samples.”

Headphone Interaction With Media Playback System

SONOS, INC., Santa Barbara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11641539 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by Eric Clayton, Concord, Massachusetts, and Charles Alessi, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Headphone interaction with media playback system.”

Rotary Platform for Cell Lysing and Purification and Method of Use

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS INC., Tarrytown, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638917 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2022) developed by six inventors Jason Bryant, Eliot, Maine; Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire; Dan Harris, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Josiah Hackendorf, Manchester, New Hampshire; Steven Allen, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Mark Talmer, Pepperell, Massachusetts, for “Rotary platform for cell lysing and purification and method of use.”

High-Power Laser Packaging Utilizing Carbon Nanotubes Between Metallic Bonding Materials

PANASONIC CONNECT NORTH AMERICA, DIVISION OF PANASONIC CORPORATION OF NORTH AMERICA, Newark, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11641092 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Won Tae Lee, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Michael Deutsch, Derry, New Hampshire; and Zhongyong Liu, Dracut, Massachusetts, for “High-power laser packaging utilizing carbon nanotubes between metallic bonding materials.”

Heteroaryldihydropyrimidine Derivatives and Methods of Treating Hepatitis B Infections

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICA NV, Beerse, Belgium has been assigned a patent (No. US 11639350 B2, initially filed June 26, 2018) developed by seven inventors Zhao-Kui Wan, Lexington, Massachusetts; Yimin Jiang, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Xuedong Dai, Shanghai, China; Qian Liu, Shanghai, China; Wing Shun Cheung, Hoboken, New Jersey; Gang Deng, Shanghai, China; and Liqiang Fu, Shanghai, China, for “Heteroaryldihydropyrimidine derivatives and methods of treating hepatitis B infections.”