Telehealth stays even as COVID fades

From the Valley News: Dartmouth Health continues to see as many as 700 outpatients a day via telehealth, which became vital for maintaining access to care during the pandemic.

That’s equivalent to about 12% of daily outpatient visits across the DH system and about 17% at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Dr. Kevin Curtis, the Connected Care medical director, said in a recent interview.

While that’s below the peak of 2,600 visits a day the health system was providing early in the pandemic, it’s well above the 10 telehealth visits a day it was providing pre-pandemic, and the numbers are “holding strong,” Curtis said.

The full article is here.