Cars ruin cities, the biometrics version

Our research group at Tufts University has conducted a number of facial analysis and eye-tracking studies, and sifting through these data we see that people do not like looking at cars.

Our most recent project uncovered a statistically significant increase in positive emotions when people viewed urban streets without cars versus ones with cars on them: people appear to be happier when cars aren’t in the picture—literally. This research helps us to quantify the benefits of car-free spaces when urban planners are considering how to make their cities more welcoming and pedestrian-friendly.