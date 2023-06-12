N.H. patents through June 11

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 11.

***

Adult Vibrator

SUKI LLC, North Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0988528 S1, initially filed Jan. 16, 2020) developed by Brian Dunham, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Adult vibrator.”

***

Inertial Stabilization System With Active Jitter Suppression and Optical Control

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11667406 B1, initially filed Dec. 5, 2019) developed by Clifford D. Caseley, Hudson, New Hampshire, and John J. Polizotti, Pittsfield, New Hampshire, for “Inertial stabilization system with active jitter suppression and optical control.”

***

Level Shifter With Immunity to State Changes in Response to High Slew Rate Signals

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11671080 B1, initially filed May 10, 2022) developed by Thomas Ross, West Lothian, United Kingdom, and James McIntosh, East Lothian, United Kingdom, for “Level shifter with immunity to state changes in response to high slew rate signals.”

***

Valve Apparatus and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11668408 B2, initially filed April 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Valve apparatus and system.”

***

Compounder Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11666876 B2, initially filed Nov. 12, 2021) developed by Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for ”Compounder apparatus.”

***

Blood Treatment Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11666690 B2, initially filed June 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Blood treatment systems and methods.”

***

Optimized Train Solution

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11671878 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2020) developed by Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Optimized train solution.”

***

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0987962 S1, initially filed Feb. 19, 2021) developed by three inventors Scott Patt, Greenland, New Hampshire; Jose Tejada Bernard, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Christopher Newsome, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

***

System for Control of a Prosthetic Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11666462 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2019) developed by six inventors Dirk Albertus van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Gregory R. Lanier, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Gerald M. Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire; N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “System for control of a prosthetic device.”

***

Portable Handheld Spectroscopy Device

THERMO SCIENTIFIC PORTABLE ANALYTICAL INSTRUMENTS INC., Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0988159 S1, initially filed June 2, 2020) developed by four inventors Artur Malinouski, Boston, Massachusetts; Andrew Leoni, Billerica, Massachusetts; Neil Hagerty, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Ash Perkins, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Portable handheld spectroscopy device.”

***

Devices and Methods for Improving Voltage Handling and/or Bi-Directionality of Stacks of Elements When Connected Between Terminals

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11671091 B2, initially filed July 28, 2021) developed by five inventors Tero Tapio Ranta, San Diego, California; Shawn Bawell, Amherst, New Hampshire; Robert W. Greene, Lowell, Massachusetts; Christopher N. Brindle, Poway, California; and Robert Mark Englekirk, Littleton, Colorado, for “Devices and methods for improving voltage handling and/or bi-directionality of stacks of elements when connected between terminals.”

***

Control Information for a Wirelessly-Transmitted Data Stream

COHERENT LOGIX, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11671642 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Colleen J. McGinn, Austin, Texas; Kevin A. Shelby, Austin, Texas; Peter J. Nysen, San Jose, California; and Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Control information for a wirelessly-transmitted data stream.”

***

Apparatus and Method for Making Inflated Articles

SEALED AIR CORPORATION (US), Charlotte, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11667451 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2021) developed by seven inventors Laurence Sperry, Newton, Massachusetts; James Corliss, Spofford, New Hampshire; Jason Lepine, Dedham, Massachusetts; Brian Murch, Needham, Massachusetts; Eric Kane, Lynn, Massachusetts; Ross Patterson, Boston, Massachusetts; and Mark Salerno, Stratford, Connecticut, for “Apparatus and method for making inflated articles.”

***

Woodgrain Suppression in Inkjet Printing

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Fremont, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11667133 B2, initially filed Oct. 14, 2021) developed by Hui Zhang, Bedford, New Hampshire, and John Peter Duffield, Stratham, New Hampshire, for ”Woodgrain suppression in inkjet printing.”

***

Perfusion Bioreactor Platform

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11667874 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2019) developed by Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine, and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Perfusion bioreactor platform.”

***

Internally Damped Airfoiled Component

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11668197 B2, initially filed May 20, 2020) developed by Ken F. Blaney, Middleton, New Hampshire, and Richard K. Hayford, Cape Neddick, Maine, for “Internally damped airfoiled component.”

***

Drawing Conclusions From Free Form Texts With Deep Reinforcement Learning

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11670420 B2, initially filed April 3, 2018) developed by five inventors Yuan Ling, Somerville, Massachusetts; Sheikh Sadid Al Hasan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Oladimeji Feyisetan Farri, Yorktown Heights, New York; Vivek Varma Datla, Ashland, Massachusetts; and Junyi Liu, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Drawing conclusions from free form texts with deep reinforcement learning.”

***

***

Regulation of the RAS/cAMP/PKA Signaling Pathway in Yeasts for Obtaining a Fermentation Product During Fermentation

LALLEMAND HUNGARY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT LLC, Budapest, Hungary has been assigned a patent (No. US 11667680 B2, initially filed March 17, 2017) developed by seven inventors Michelle Oeser, Croydon, New Hampshire; Brooks Henningsen, Winchester, New Hampshire; Janet Fisher, Norwich, Vermont; Charles F. Rice, Hopkinton, New Hampshire; Allan Froehlich, Norwich, Vermont; Aaron Argyros, Etna, New Hampshire; and Rintze M. Zelle, East Thetford, Vermont, for “Regulation of the RAS/cAMP/PKA signaling pathway in yeasts for obtaining a fermentation product during fermentation.”

***

Therapeutically Active Compounds and Their Methods of Use

SERVIER PHARMACEUTICALS LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11667673 B2, initially filed June 5, 2020) developed by six inventors Janeta Popovici-Muller, Windham, New Hampshire; Rene M. Lemieux, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Jeremy Travins, Southborough, Massachusetts; Zhenwei Cai, Princeton, New Jersey; Dawei Cui, Shanghai, China; and Ding Zhou, Shanghai, China, for “Therapeutically active compounds and their methods of use.”