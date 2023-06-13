Everybody’s looking at Framingham for that district geothermal pilot

The district geothermal pilot in Framingham, Mass., that I wrote about last year has broken ground and it’s getting a lot of attention. “A New Kind of Clean Energy Utility is Born in Massachusetts” is how Heatmap, an online media company covering climate news, put it in this article, and that’s not too hyperbolic. Energy-focused Canary Media covered it, as did Boston’s WBUR.

The pilot is set to run for two years to iron out technical wrinkles and, more importantly, determine if the dollars work.

Why Framingham, you ask? Partly because it’s the right density but mostly because it’s where Eversource is both the electrical and gas utility, which simplifies installation.