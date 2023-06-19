N.H. patents through June 18

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 18.

Controlled-Impedance Compliant Cable Termination

ARDENT CONCEPTS, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11677188 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by three inventors Sergio Diaz, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gordon A. Vinther, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Joseph F. DiDonna, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Controlled-impedance compliant cable termination.”

Infusion Pump Assembly With a Backup Power Supply

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11672906 B2, initially filed March 9, 2020) developed by Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump assembly with a backup power supply.”

Lighting Fixtures and Methods of Commissioning Lighting Fixtures

OSRAM SYLVANIA INC., Hillsboro, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11674668 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Brian J. Chemel, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Colin Piepgras, Swampscott, Massachusetts; Steve T. Kondo, Quincy, Massachusetts; and Scott D. Johnston, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Lighting fixtures and methods of commissioning lighting fixtures.”

Mobile User Profile Creation and Application

NRBY, INC., Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11675857 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2017) developed by nine inventors Michael Silva, Lowell, Massachusetts; Brittany Campbell, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sean Roy, Stratham, New Hampshire; Tatsuki Nakano, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rindress Macdonald, Hollis, New Hampshire; Sett Paing Oo, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mohamed Fadlalla, Manchester, New Hampshire; Kurt Dobbins, New Castle, New Hampshire; and Mark Sexton, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Mobile user profile creation and application.”

Sensor Integrated Circuit With Integrated Coil and Element in Central Region of Mold Material

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11677032 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by five inventors Ravi Vig, Concord, New Hampshire; William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire; Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire; P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire; and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France, for “Sensor integrated circuit with integrated coil and element in central region of mold material.”

5G Interoperability Architecture

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11678405 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2021) developed by four inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts; and Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom, for ”5G interoperability architecture.”

Tiered Unassisted Discovery in Directional RF Networks

SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11677677 B2, initially filed June 25, 2019) developed by six inventors Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey; Haley H. Kim, Leonia, New Jersey; Joseph E. Stepien, Upper Montclair, New Jersey; Alan E. Trojan, Hoboken, New Jersey; Matthew Rasa, Wayne, New Jersey; and Nicholas C. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, for “Tiered unassisted discovery in directional RF networks.”

Apparatus and Method for Infusing Fluid Through a Tube by Appropriately Heating the Tube

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11672903 B2, initially filed April 8, 2019) developed by three inventors John J. Biasi, Groton, Massachusetts; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for infusing fluid through a tube by appropriately heating the tube.”

Alerting Systems and Methods

SINGLE DIGITS CONNECTION, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11678188 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2021) developed by Michael Sym, Austin, Texas, and Craig Needels, San Antonio, Texas, for “Alerting systems and methods.”

Completions for Well Zone Control

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11674358 B2, initially filed May 12, 2021) developed by James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Alan C. Reynolds, Novi, Michigan, for “Completions for well zone control.”

Targeted Surface Disinfection System With Pulsed UV Light

ANGELICA HOLDINGS LLC, Dover, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 11672878 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2019) developed by four inventors Prakash Valentino Ramanand, Burlington, Canada; Manjinder Singh Dhillon, Milton, Canada; Adam Ray Steinhoff, Toronto, Canada; and Vinod K. Menon, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Targeted surface disinfection system with pulsed UV light.”

Illuminated and Isolated Electrosurgical Apparatus

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11672591 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2020) developed by David Hubelbank, Portsmith, New Hampshire, for “Illuminated and isolated electrosurgical apparatus.”

Fiber Laser Apparatus and Method for Processing Workpiece

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION, Oxford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11673208 B2, initially filed July 31, 2018) developed by five inventors Alexander Limanov, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael Von Dadelszen, Manchester, New Hampshire; Joshua Schoenly, Nashua, New Hampshire; James Cordingley, Littleton, Massachusetts; and Manuel Leonardo, San Francisco, California, for “Fiber laser apparatus and method for processing workpiece.”

Sub-Block Sealing for Electrochemical Separation Devices

Five inventors Michael J. Muse, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joshua Griffis, Ashburnham, Massachusetts; LI-Shiang Liang, Harvard, Massachusetts; Michael Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire; and Simon P. Dukes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11673096 B2, initially filed July 11, 2018) for “Sub-block sealing for electrochemical separation devices.”

Monitoring and Targeted Re-Fracturing Design Based on Acoustic Fracture Measurements

SEISMOS, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11674389 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2020) developed by four inventors Jeremy Dumoit, Richmond, Texas; Morteza Nasizadeh, Austin, Texas; Jakub Felkl, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Panagiotis Dalamarinis, Austin, Texas, for “Monitoring and targeted re-fracturing design based on acoustic fracture measurements.”

Progressive Power Converter Drive

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11677323 B2, initially filed Dec. 28, 2020) developed by Robert Allan Neidorff, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Robert Kenneth Oppen, Phoenix, Arizona, for “Progressive power converter drive.”

Footwear Article

FUERST GROUP, INC., Menlo Park, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0988696 S1, initially filed June 1, 2021) developed by three inventors Rory Fuerst, Atherton, California; Scott Labbe, Brentwood, New Hampshire; and Rob McCourt, Lake Oswego, Oregon, for “Footwear article.”

Systems and Methods for Additive Manufacturing Operations

SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC., Santa Fe, New Mexico has been assigned a patent (No. US 11674904 B2, initially filed June 29, 2020) developed by seven inventors Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire; Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico; R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana; Alberto Castro, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Glenn Wikle, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Lars Jacquemetton, Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Peter Campbell, Albuquerque, New Mexico, for “Systems and methods for additive manufacturing operations.”

System for Modeling Intelligent Sensor Selection and Placement

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AS REPRESENTED BY THE SECRETARY OF THE ARMY, Alexandria, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11675684 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2017) developed by David Keith Wilson, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “System for modeling intelligent sensor selection and placement.”

Reconfigurable Wideband High-Frequency Circuits Using Non-Reciprocal Circulators

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11677128 B2, initially filed May 4, 2021) developed by four inventors Ajay Subramanian, Nashua, New Hampshire; Zhaoyang C. Wang, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Jason C. Soric, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Matthew A. Morton, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, for ”Reconfigurable wideband high-frequency circuits using non-reciprocal circulators.”

Systems and Methods Configured to Facilitate Animation

MINDSHOW INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11676353 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by Jeffrey Scott Dixon, Pasadena, California, and William Stuart Farquhar, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods configured to facilitate animation.”

Downlight Having Quick Connect Driver Assembly and Test Module

LEDVANCE LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11674679 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2021) developed by four inventors Anil Jeswani, Acton, Massachusetts; Renaud Richard, Manchester, New Hampshire; Ahmed Eissa, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Valeriy Zolotykh, Boston, Massachusetts, for ”Downlight having quick connect driver assembly and test module.”

Composite Connectors and Methods of Manufacturing the Same

CROMPTON TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED, Solihull, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11673301 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by James William Bernard, Brackley, United Kingdom, and Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Composite connectors and methods of manufacturing the same.”

Authorization System Using Partial Card Numbers

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK, Toronto, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11676115 B2, initially filed June 29, 2020) developed by five inventors Hisham Salama, Charlotte, North Carolina; Lauren Van Heerden, Bedford, New Hampshire; Ian Sundberg, Charlotte, North Carolina; Anand Kannan, North York, Canada; and Orin Del Vecchio, Richmond Hill, Canada, for “Authorization system using partial card numbers.”

Systems and Methods for Managing Security Events Using a Graphical User Interface

JOHNSON CONTROLS TYCO IP HOLDINGS LLP, Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11675477 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2021) developed by three inventors Robert Pearson, Dover, Massachusetts; Sanela Suljic, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Brian Richard, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for managing security events using a graphical user interface.”

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11673742 B2, initially filed July 28, 2021) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”