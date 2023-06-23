Select Page

New England solar is already displacing vast quantities of methane gas or fuel oil

by | Jun 23, 2023 | Blog | 0 comments

New England solar is already displacing vast quantities of methane gas or fuel oil

Joe LaRusso, the manager of the Clean Grid Initiative at Acadia Center, pointed out what he called the most interesting fact presented as the recent FERC New England Gas-Electric Forum: “Every 700 MW of solar offsets 7-10 million gals. of fuel oil or 1-1.5 billion cubic feet of methane gas. There’s about 5,500 MW of solar in New England today, & about 700 MW is being added *every year*.”

And most of that comes from “rooftop” – behind-the-meter – solar, not big utility farms. And most of that is in Massachusetts and Connecticut, with Vermont punching well above its weight. New Hampshire and Maine are real laggards.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest