N.H. patents through June 25

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 25.

***

System and Method for Distributed Utility Service Execution

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11681293 B2, initially filed June 7, 2019) developed by ten inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Gregory J. Buitkus, Dracut, Massachusetts; Emily A. Carrigg, Weare, New Hampshire; Raphael I. Zack, Manchester, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Matthew B. Kinberger, Manchester, New Hampshire; Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System and method for distributed utility service execution.”

***

Methods and Apparatus for Magnetic Sensor Having Integrated Coil

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11680996 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2017) developed by Gary T. Pepka, Pembroke, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Methods and apparatus for magnetic sensor having integrated coil.”

***

Back Brace

G FORCE BRACES, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0989969 S1, initially filed May 5, 2021) developed by three inventors Douglas M. Goumas, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael N. Bordieri, Jr., Katonah, New York; and Danielle N. Calvello, Katonah, New York, for “Back brace.”

***

Correlating Packets in Communications Networks

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11683401 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2021) developed by five inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia, for “Correlating packets in communications networks.”

***

Collapsible Direction Finding Antenna Array for Space-Disadvantaged Cylindrical Platforms

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11682822 B1, initially filed Dec. 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire; and William K. Grefe, San Diego, California, for “Collapsible direction finding antenna array for space-disadvantaged cylindrical platforms.”

***

Apparatus for Securely Configuring a Target Device

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11683071 B2, initially filed Jan. 20, 2020) developed by four inventors Timothy J. Pierson, Hanover, New Hampshire; Xiaohui Liang, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Ronald Peterson, Brattleboro, Vermont; and David Kotz, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for securely configuring a target device.”

***

Algorithm for the Non-Exact Matching of Large Datasets

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11681717 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2022) developed by three inventors Kaiyu Pan, Johns Creek, Georgia; Richard J. Diekema, Jr., South Portland, Maine; and Mark G. Kane, Bayside, New York, for “Algorithm for the non-exact matching of large datasets.”

***

Diol and Triol Sensors and Associated Methods

FRESHAIR SENSOR, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11680921 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2019) developed by five inventors Joseph J. BelBruno, Hanover, New Hampshire; Andrei Burnin, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Katie Shelton, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Matthew Curtin, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Jacob Fisher, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Diol and triol sensors and associated methods.”

***

Steerable Wheel Assembly Incorporating Lean-To-Steer Mechanism With Linear or Non-Linear Steering Response

LEAN STEER DIFFERENCE, LLC, Campton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679320 B2, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by Corey C. Smith, Campton, New Hampshire, for “Steerable wheel assembly incorporating lean-to-steer mechanism with linear or non-linear steering response.”

***

Armor Plate System

GALVION LTD., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11680777 B2, initially filed June 12, 2019) developed by Steve Carkner, Ottawa, Canada, for “Armor plate system.”

***

Mobility Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679044 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2020) developed by seventeen inventors Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire; Brian G. Gray, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; David B. Doherty, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire; David J. Couture, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matthew B. Kinberger, Manchester, New Hampshire; Catharine N. Flynn, Manchester, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Rousseau, Epsom, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire; Ryan Adams, Cheshire, Connecticut; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Bob Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device.”

***

Medical Treatment Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679187 B2, initially filed March 19, 2020) developed by Adnan Suljevic, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Daniel Scott Karol, Southborough, Massachusetts, for “Medical treatment systems, methods, and apparatuses using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Hockey-Stick Blade With Tailored Performance Regions

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679316 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by three inventors Edsel Padilla Villar, Woodland Hills, California; Michael Lloyd Snow, Chula Vista, California; and Michael Mountain, Northridge, California, for “Hockey-stick blade with tailored performance regions.”

***

Memory Disaggregation and Reallocation

DRUT TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11681646 B1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2022) developed by Jitender Miglani, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Dileep Desai, San Jose, California, for “Memory disaggregation and reallocation.”

***

Game

SANDSTONE MEDIA, LLC, Las Vegas, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0989880 S1, initially filed June 8, 2022) developed by four inventors James Samson, Los Angeles, California; Kyle Rosenblum, Los Angeles, California; Jonathan Sanford, Los Angeles, California; and Mark Manuel, Los Angeles, California, for “Game.”

***

Retrographic Sensor Cartridge

GELSIGHT, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0989637 S1, initially filed June 16, 2021) developed by four inventors Janos Rohaly, Concord, Massachusetts; Micah Kimo Johnson, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nicholas Lauder, Medford, Massachusetts; and Edward H. Adelson, Winchester, Massachusetts, for “Retrographic sensor cartridge.”

***

Current Sharing Power Stage for Phase Multiplication Applications

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11682900 B2, initially filed June 4, 2021) developed by four inventors Rajesh Venugopal, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matthew John Ascher Schurmann, Manchester, New Hampshire; Preetam Charan Anand Tadeparthy, Bangalore, India; and Rengang Chen, Center Valley, Pennsylvania, for “Current sharing power stage for phase multiplication applications.”

***

Printing System and Method

ACTEGA METAL PRINT GMBH, Wesel, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679408 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by five inventors Benzion Landa, Nes Ziona, Israel; Anton Krassilnikov, Durham, New Hampshire; Moshe Fahima, Tel Aviv, Israel; Vadim Yakhel, Kiryat, Israel; and Barak Edgar, Kibbutz Netzer Sereni, Israel, for “Printing system and method.”

***

Home Power Distribution With Multiphase Bridging

COHERENT LOGIX, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11683860 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2021) developed by four inventors Kevin A. Shelby, Austin, Texas; Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Michael B. Solka, Austin, Texas; and Yama Yasha, Taipei, Taiwan, for “Home power distribution with multiphase bridging.”

***

Moving Files Between Storage Devices Based on Analysis of File Operations

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11681525 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2019) developed by Jason H. Souza, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Moving files between storage devices based on analysis of file operations.”

***

Autonomous Laundry Folding Devices, Systems, and Methods of Use

MONOTONY.AI, INC., Allston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11680365 B2, initially filed Sept. 6, 2022) developed by ten inventors Stuart E. Schechter, Newton, Massachusetts; Benjamin D. Bixby, Newton, Massachusetts; Kevin M. LeBlanc, Medford, Massachusetts; Wilson J. Mefford, Watertown, Massachusetts; Elliot Sinclair Pennington, Lexington, Massachusetts; Laura E. Schwartz, Newtonville, Massachusetts; Jesse Sielaff, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Madeline R. Hickman, Arlington, Massachusetts; Carter J. Ithier, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Samuel Duffley, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Autonomous laundry folding devices, systems, and methods of use.”

***

Device and Methods for Inspection and Treatment of Hemorrhoids

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11678786 B2, initially filed June 25, 2020) developed by seven inventors Kevin Windheuser, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Peter Tabur, Hollis, New Hampshire; Oscar R. Carrillo, Jr., Middletown, Connecticut; Shaun Dennis Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts; Kevin L. Bagley, Natick, Massachusetts; Nestor Allan Ibanez, Brighton, Massachusetts; and Michael McGovern, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Device and methods for inspection and treatment of hemorrhoids.”

***

Container Filling System and Valve for Same

PEPSICO, INC., Purchase, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11679971 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2020) developed by eight inventors John A. Eaton, Valhalla, New York; David William Martin, Londonberry, New Hampshire; David Jay Warburton, Lexington, Massachusetts; Nathan John Coleman, Murrieta, California; Samuel Frank Feller, Somerville, Massachusetts; Thomas John Evans, Brighton, Massachusetts; Jason Karl Sorge, Geneseo, New York; and Randy A. Straub, Palmyra, New York, for “Container filling system and valve for same.”