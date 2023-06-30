The 16-year effort to bring high-speed internet to ‘the Brooklyn of Vermont’

valley News had a great story about the unveiling of ECFiber, a fiber-optic ISP around White River Junction, Vermont.
ECFiber’s story has been through many chapters during its history: the initial 500 investors who kicked in $7.5 million in seed capital; nearly stopping dead in its tracks when a plan to raise financing was torpedoed in the 2007-2009 recession; aligning with ValleyNet; being turned down for federal grant funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009; and successively turning to the municipal bond markets to tap $64 million in financing.
The whole story, which is typical of efforts to bring high-speed internet to rural areas, can be read here.