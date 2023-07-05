NH patents through July 2

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 2.

***

Cost Effective Cartridge for a Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11684995 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2020) developed by five inventors Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire; Stephen T. Eickhoff, Hanover, New Hampshire; Garrett K. Quillia, Enfield, New Hampshire; and Brett Hansen, Mapleton, Utah, for “Cost effective cartridge for a plasma arc torch.”

***

Consumable Cartridge for a Plasma Arc Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11684994 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2021) developed by four inventors Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire; Peter J. Twarog, Meriden, New Hampshire; E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire; and Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Consumable cartridge for a plasma arc cutting system.”

***

Plasma Assisted, Dirty Water, Direct Steam Generation System, Apparatus and Method

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686469 B2, initially filed May 26, 2016) developed by James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Plasma assisted, dirty water, direct steam generation system, apparatus and method.”

***

Helmets Comprising Additively-Manufactured Components

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11684104 B2, initially filed May 21, 2020) developed by three inventors Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada; Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada; and Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada, for “Helmets comprising additively-manufactured components.”

***

Insulating Support Bracket for Jacketed Pipe System

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686422 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2022) developed by Matthew Ryan Palmer, Riverside, Rhode Island, and Jon Sojka, Warwick, Rhode Island, for “Insulating support bracket for jacketed pipe system.”

***

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface With an Icon

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0990517 S1, initially filed Nov. 18, 2021) developed by three inventors Caitlin Reardon, Dover, New Hampshire; William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire; and Sandhya Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Display screen with graphical user interface with an icon.”

***

Compliant Single Net Marine Barrier

HALO MARITIME DEFENSE SYSTEMS, INC., Newton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686557 B2, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by five inventors Eric G. Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts; Michael J. Osienski, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Barret Wolber, Newton, New Hampshire; Sean Gribbin, Newton, New Hampshire; and Judson DeCew, East Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Compliant single net marine barrier.”

***

Outcome Creation Based Upon Synthesis of History

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11687807 B1, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by Fred G. Ramberg, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Outcome creation based upon synthesis of history.”

***

Suppressor With Reduced Gas Back Flow

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686547 B2, initially filed Aug. 11, 2021) developed by Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, for “Suppressor with reduced gas back flow.”

***

Community Self-Managed Radio Access Network

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11689417 B2, initially filed Nov. 2, 2021) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Community self-managed radio access network.”

***

Strain-Hardened Safety Toe for Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11684114 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2020) developed by Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Strain-hardened safety toe for footwear.”

***

System, Method and Apparatus for Orientation Control

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11684312 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2021) developed by Dirk Albertus van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System, method and apparatus for orientation control.”

***

Frequency Detection on Sensor Integrated Circuits

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686783 B2, initially filed July 31, 2020) developed by Jan Palascak, Ceska Trebova, Czech Republic, for “Frequency detection on sensor integrated circuits.”

***

Magnetic Field Sensors and Output Signal Formats for Magnetic Field Sensors

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686597 B2, initially filed June 7, 2019) developed by three inventors Dominik Weiland, Sandhausen, Germany; Marcus Hagn, Taufkirchen, Germany; and Dominik Geisler, Heidelberg, Germany, for “Magnetic field sensors and output signal formats for magnetic field sensors.”

***

Wireless Transport Framework With Uncoded Transport Tunneling

COHERENT LOGIX, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11689215 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Kevin A. Shelby, Austin, Texas; Peter J. Nysen, San Jose, California; and Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Wireless transport framework with uncoded transport tunneling.”

***

Grinding Stabilizing Additive for Vertical Roller Mills

Nine inventors Denise A. Silva, Los Alamitos, California; Josephine H. Cheung, Lexington, Massachusetts; David F. Myers, Somerville, Massachusetts; Byong-Wa Chun, Honolulu, Hawaii; Ernie Rocha, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Wee Fuk Lai, Singapore, Singapore; Leslie J. Buzzell, Burlington, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Thomas, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Joshua Detellis, Framingham, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11684929 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2018) for “Grinding stabilizing additive for vertical roller mills.”

***

Light Emission Reducing Compounds for Electronic Devices

EYESAFE INC., Eden Prairie, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686968 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by three inventors Justin Barrett, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Bonnie G. Simmons, Concord, New Hampshire; and Derek Harris, Maple Grove, Minnesota, for “Light emission reducing compounds for electronic devices.”

***

Remote Control of Multiple Medical Devices

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11688514 B2, initially filed April 1, 2022) developed by seven inventors Aiyuan Wang, San Ramon, California; Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California; Fei Wang, Concord, California; Sue-Jane Lee, Fremont, California; David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Hak Kan Leung, Sunnyvale, California; and Jeffrey Tarn, Walnut Creek, California, for “Remote control of multiple medical devices.”

***

Leveraging Data in Data Marketplace Environment

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11687952 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2019) developed by Stephen J. Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire, for “Leveraging data in data marketplace environment.”

***

Routing Assembly and System Using Same

MOLEX, LLC, Lisle, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11688960 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2021) developed by five inventors Brian Keith Lloyd, Maumelle, Arkansas; Gregory Fitzgerald, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Bruce Reed, Maumelle, Arkansas; Gregory B. Walz, Maumelle, Arkansas; and Ayman Isaac, Little Rock, Arkansas, for “Routing assembly and system using same.”

***

Lighting Assembly for Electrically Configured Light Distributions

FUSION OPTIX, INC., Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11686444 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by five inventors Terence Yeo, Boston, Massachusetts; John Montminy, Pelham, New Hampshire; Lee Mantha, Lawrence, Massachusetts; Michael Demas, Charlestown, Massachusetts; and Timothy Kelly, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Lighting assembly for electrically configured light distributions.”

***

Very High Speed, High Density Electrical Interconnection System With Broadside Subassemblies

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11688980 B2, initially filed April 24, 2020) developed by seven inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Dover, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; Brian Kirk, Amherst, New Hampshire; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Very high speed, high density electrical interconnection system with broadside subassemblies.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Evaluation of Temperature Sensors

JOHNSON CONTROLS TYCO IP HOLDINGS LLP, Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11687048 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2017) developed by three inventors Alexandra K. Norton, Duxbury, Massachusetts; Tyler H. Brown, New Haven, Connecticut; and Miguel Galvez, Plaistow, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for evaluation of temperature sensors.”

***

Cryogenic Vial Assemblies

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11684064 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2016) developed by three inventors William Joseph Lacey, North Andover, Massachusetts; Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine; and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cryogenic vial assemblies.”

***

Switched Amplifier for Data Transmission

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Suwanee, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11689346 B2, initially filed April 27, 2021) developed by six inventors David B. Bowler, Stow, Massachusetts; Clarke V. Greene, Middletown, Connecticut; Lawrence Hrivnak, Lowell, Massachusetts; Samuel Francois, Boston, Massachusetts; Xinfa Ma, Acton, Massachusetts; and Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Switched amplifier for data transmission.”

***

Generating Customized Graphics Based on Location Information

SNAP INC., Santa Monica, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11689781 B2, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by eleven inventors Jonathan Brody, Marina Del Rey, California; Xingkai Eric Chew, Lexington, Massachusetts; Bryant Detwiller, Hopkinton, New Hampshire; Joseph Engelman, New York, New York; Abdulrahman Khan, Berkeley, California; Sarah Lensing, Brooklyn, New York; Robert Lin, Toronto, Canada; Gaurav Misra, New York, New York; Nathaniel Parrott, Brooklyn, New York; Suraj Vindana Samaranayake, New York, New York; and Andrew Thieck, New York, New York, for “Generating customized graphics based on location information.”

***

Mixed-Mode Power Converter Control

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11689101 B2, initially filed Nov. 12, 2020) developed by three inventors Brian Zanchi, Dracut, Massachusetts; Tim Wen Hui Yu, San Diego, California; and Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Mixed-mode power converter control.”