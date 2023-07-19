Trying to be slightly less wasteful: The used-clothing edition



From today’s New Hampshire Bulletin (full story here):

Last year, Apparel Impact, a for-profit company, diverted 10 million pounds of textiles from landfills in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York. At its Hooksett headquarters, bloated capsacks stuffed with 400 pounds of donated clothing, shoes, accessories, and bedding are stacked high, nearing the ceiling.

An endeavor that Whitten began in New Hampshire in 2014, textile reuse and recycling options are a growing need in the U.S. Last year, for example, Massachusetts banned textiles in the trash, meaning residents and businesses now have to seek alternative destinations for their ripped jeans, stained sweaters, or the belt that doesn’t fit anymore. The Bay State also banned mattresses

Textiles are treated as a commodity. Apparel Impact’s clients are “clothing graders” – large facilities in Maryland, Texas, New Jersey, and New York that go through the capsacks and sort each item, grading them from A to C. Eighty-five percent of what Apparel Impact collects is good enough to be reused or re-worn, while 15 to 20 percent can be recycled for other purposes, such as insulation, padding that goes under flooring and car carpets, and wiping rags.

Clothing graders pay Apparel Impact for their textiles, and from there, the good quality items are sold to thrift, vintage, and consignment stores, and a variety of retail clients across the country.