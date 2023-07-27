A (very) local history of the telephone system

I love the history of telephone systems – the way they grew from tiny separated systems, with a wire connecting two buildings, into town-wide networks, then regional, then national.

The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript in Peterborough, published a nice look at how they grew in several towns in southern New Hampshire. Nice memories of the importance of the local operator and the arrival of automatic switching.

You can read it here.