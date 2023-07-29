New Hampshire’s C&S grocers is a robot leader, says NY Times

A big article in Saturday’s Times about the arrival of robots in industrial settings talks about C&S Wholesale Grocers, which is based in Keene (it’s owner is the state’s richest person, although you don’t hear about him much). The company is a wholesaler for grocery stores, sort of a middleman between producers and the stores. Says the Times:
C&S pioneered warehouses with so few human workers that they came close to the industry goal of “lights out,” meaning the ability to operate in darkness, minus human eyes.
The full story is here.