N.H. patents through July 30

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 30.

***

Medical Pump

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11707615 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by seven inventors Michael J. Baier, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; Hugh J. Boddington, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Paul G. Girouard, Allenstown, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and David C. Nivens, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Medical pump.”

***

Activated Aluminum Fuel

LTAG SYSTEMS, LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11708631 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2021) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Activated aluminum fuel.”

***

System and Methods for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11707567 B2, initially filed Aug. 20, 2020) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire; and David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “System and methods for fluid delivery.”

***

Synchronous Converter for Use With Reverse Current Protection Diode

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11711012 B2, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by Vishal Ghorband, Grantham, New Hampshire, and George P. Humphrey, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Synchronous converter for use with reverse current protection diode.”

***

Liquid Pressurization Pump and Systems With Data Storage

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11707860 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2021) developed by four inventors Cedar J. Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota; Jon W. Lindsay, Grantham, New Hampshire; Steve E. Voerding, New Brighton, Minnesota; and Brett A. Hansen, Mapleton, Utah, for “Liquid pressurization pump and systems with data storage.”

***

Base Station With Interference Monitoring Circuit

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11711780 B2, initially filed May 8, 2018) developed by five inventors Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Shray Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts; Eric Mrozinski, Westford, Massachusetts; and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Base station with interference monitoring circuit.”

***

Support for CUPS PFCP Session at UE Level for Serving Gateway

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11711685 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by Ganesh Jaju, Pune, India, and Ketan Parikh, Pune, India, for “Support for CUPS PFCP session at UE level for serving gateway.”

***

Quanta Image Sensor With Controllable Non-Linearity

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11711630 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2019) developed by Eric R. Fossum, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for “Quanta image sensor with controllable non-linearity.”

***

Back Brace

G FORCE BRACES, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0993426 S1, initially filed May 5, 2021) developed by three inventors Douglas M. Goumas, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael N. Bordieri, Jr., Katonah, New York; and Danielle N. Calvello, Katonah, New York, for “Back brace.”

***

In Grade Light Fixture and Subassemblies Thereof

SIGNIFY HOLDING B.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11708969 B2, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by six inventors Zachary Robert Wessner, Salem, New Hampshire; Raymond Andrew Debruin, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Bradford Thomas Kolsky, Wakefield, Massachusetts; James William Preston, Westford, Massachusetts; Robert Wilson Timmerman, Billerica, Massachusetts; and Eric Anthony Roth, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “In grade light fixture and subassemblies thereof.”

***

Synchronizing Online and Offline Transfer of Data to Cloud Storage System

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11709863 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2022) developed by nine inventors Richard Paul Testardi, Boulder, Colorado; Andrea D’Amato, Kirkland, Washington; Devidas Joshi, San Jose, California; Mohit Kumar Garg, Sunnyvale, California; Sebastien Charles, Morgan Hill, California; Gautam Gopinadhan, San Jose, California; Stephen Wade Wolfe, Fulshear, Texas; John Renaud, Magnolia, Texas; and Ernie Pistor, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Synchronizing online and offline transfer of data to cloud storage system.”

***

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

SYMBOLIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11708218 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2021) developed by Michael J. Kapust, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Gerald M. Friedman, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, for “Automated storage and retrieval system.”

***

Protecting Communication Link Between Content Delivery Network and Content Origin Server

FASTLY, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11711340 B2, initially filed April 20, 2020) developed by three inventors Sean A. Leach, Castle Pines, Colorado; Artur Bergman, San Francisco, California; and Thomas J. Daly, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Protecting communication link between content delivery network and content origin server.”

***

Device and Method for Harvesting Energy From a Power Line Magnetic Field

ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a patent (No. US 11709511 B2, initially filed Aug. 13, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard Desmarais, Somersworth, New Hampshire; Richard Martyn, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and Michael Giovannoni, Herndon, Virginia, for “Device and method for harvesting energy from a power line magnetic field.”

***

Categorization of Document Content Based on Entity Relationships

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11709867 B2, initially filed Nov. 28, 2017) developed by four inventors Jeb R. Linton, Manassas, Virginia; Rhonda L. Childress, Austin, Texas; George E. Stark, Lakeway, Texas; and Charles Palmer, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Categorization of document content based on entity relationships.”

***

Solenoid Low Friction Bearing Liner

SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS CORPORATION, Solon, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11708857 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Brian McNamara, Sixmilebridge, Ireland; Ian D. Hutcheson, Dublin, Ireland; Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire; and David A. Rich, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Solenoid low friction bearing liner.”

***

Set of Eye Shields

GENTEX CORPORATION, Simpson, Pennsylvania has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0993297 S1, initially filed April 8, 2021) developed by Nathan Winters, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Christopher Kent Barmore, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Set of eye shields.”

***

System and Method for Implementing a One to Many Configuration Management Tool

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11709770 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by five inventors Fei Chen, London, United Kingdom; Pathik Paul, Edison, New Jersey; Indrasan Singh, Plainsboro, New Jersey; Ebhdulla Shaik, Bangalore, India; and Brendan Connelly, Somersworth, New Hampshire, for “System and method for implementing a one to many configuration management tool.”

***

ALK7 Binding Proteins and Uses Thereof

ACCELERON PHARMA INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11708414 B2, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by eight inventors John Knopf, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Nathan J. Sharkey, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Ravindra Kumar, Acton, Massachusetts; Asya Grinberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; Dianne Sako, Medford, Massachusetts; Roselyne Castonguay, Watertown, Massachusetts; and Yossi Dagon, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for ”ALK7 binding proteins and uses thereof.”

***

Adaptive Volutes for Centrifugal Pumps

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11708841 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2020) developed by three inventors Hilary A. Johnson, Portland, Oregon; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; and Kevin P. Simon, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Adaptive volutes for centrifugal pumps.”

***

Wireless Ear Buds With Proximity Sensors

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11711643 B2, initially filed May 24, 2021) developed by Ashley N. Saulsbury, Los Gatos, California, and Travis J. McQueen, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Wireless ear buds with proximity sensors.”

***

Storage Block Address List Entry Transform Architecture

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11709607 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2021) developed by five inventors Luke Hopkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Michael James Becht, Poughkeepsie, New York; Christopher J. Colonna, Ossining, New York; Stephen Robert Guendert, Poughkeepsie, New York; and Pasquale A. Catalano, Wallkill, New York, for “Storage block address list entry transform architecture.”

***

Pipette Tip Dispenser

INTEGRA BIOSCIENCES AG, Zizers, Australia has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0993450 S1, initially filed Nov. 11, 2022) developed by George K. Bonnoitt, Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire, and Christopher LaCroix, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Pipette tip dispenser.”

***

Combination Therapies for the Treatment of Cancer

EISAI R&D MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., Tokyo, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11707448 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Xingfeng Bao, Concord, Massachusetts; Diana Albu, Windham, New Hampshire; and Mary Woodall-Jappe, Ipswich, Massachusetts, for “Combination therapies for the treatment of cancer.”

***

Safe and Efficient Training of a Control Agent

ADOBE INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11709462 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2018) developed by Haoxiang Li, San Jose, California, and Yinan Zhang, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Safe and efficient training of a control agent.”

***

Medical System With Docking Station and Mobile Machine

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11710555 B2, initially filed Dec. 24, 2019) developed by David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Samiullah K. Durrani, Harvard, Massachusetts, for “Medical system with docking station and mobile machine.”